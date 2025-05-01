WILKES-BARRE – The funniest teacher-comedians in the world are back on the road with fresh material! Bored Teachers bringing their all new “The Struggle is Real!” Comedy Tour to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m.

Bored Teachers is a comedy powerhouse anyone who’s ever been in a classroom can relate to! Since starting in 2022, the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has filled over 200,000 seats and sold out over 100 major theaters in almost every state around the United States and Canada.

The exclusive pre-sale for Kirby Members begins Thursday, May 1, at 10 a.m. Tickets become available to the general public starting Friday, May 2, at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available online at kirbycenter.org, slpconcerts.net, and ticketmaster.com. They can also be purchased oline at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours or by phone at 570-826-1100. Ticket prices are $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, and $69.50 plus fees.

Thousands of teachers have rated the show as, “The night out we needed to make it through the school year!” Interviewed by EdWeek after a show, a teacher said she only wishes it could be, “Eight hours long like a real PD session!”

One of the comedians commented in a press released shared with The Weekender, “I think the response just shows you how much teachers need this time together to laugh.” Even non-teachers have reviewed it as one of the funniest comedy shows they’ve ever seen.

Over eight years ago, Bored Teachers was born from the sweat, tears, and a love-hate relationship with the teacher profession. Founders James and Marilou Tarantino were classroom teachers and avid travelers where they met and shared stories with teachers from all over the world who went through the same struggles and frustrations.

Through these shared sentiments, they began a community on social media sharing—through humorous skits, memes, and articles—the very real experiences, true stories, and honest feelings about just how complex and undervalued teachers everywhere are.

The feelings were so relatable that the engagement exploded from like-minded educators and the Bored Teachers creative team expanded into a production powerhouse with more and more hilarious writers, content creators, and comedians garnishing tens of millions of views on every skit, story, and podcast clip posted to the Bored Teachers channels.

Bored Teachers is the #1 teacher-entertainment media company in the world. With more than 10 million followers, the #1 ranking teacher podcast, and over a BILLION video views on the Internet it’s a one stop portal to share laughter, release stress, and advocate for teachers by shining the light on global issues in education through comedy.

Please note that PG-13 language is used during some sets.