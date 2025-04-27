CLARKS SUMMIT — The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., will offer the following classes in May. For information or to register, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

• May 1, 1:30 p.m. — Planting for our Feathered Friends: Penn State Master Gardeners will advise on what plants are good for attracting birds to your garden. Fee: $5.

• May 1, 8, 15 and 22, noon — Nutrition Lecture Series: Yolanda Battaglia will offer advice and facts on the best way to provide healthy nutrition for yourself and your family. Fee: $50.

• May 6, noon — Greek Gods and Goddesses: Brush up on your knowledge about Zeus and his fellow Olympians and all the stories they created. Toga optional. Fee: $5.

• May 8, at 1:30 p.m. — Garden Invaders: Penn State Master Gardeners will offer tips on how to get rid of invasive plants in your garden. Fee: $5.

• May 9, 6 to 8 p.m. — Reception for the Plein Air Artist Group: Local artists who paint local outdoor scenes will display their works at this reception. Free and open to the public.

• May 15, noon — The Johnstown Floods: Historian Ann Vitale will recount the devastating floods that caused so much damage and heartache. She will detail the impact on the daily lives of so many people. Fee: $5.

• May 1, 6 p.m. — Buying a Home: Realtor Brady Funkhouser will offer tips on purchasing a new home in today’s market. Fee: $10.

• May 7, 14, 21 and 28, 6 p.m. — Ukulele group: Join other novice or experienced ukulele fans in a weekly jam session. Fee: $3.

• May 16, 1 to 3 p.m. — Felt Group: Join other felting enthusiasts to create together and exchange ideas. Fee: $3.

• May 16, 6 to 10 p.m. — Game Night: Join other board game enthusiasts for some friendly competition. Fee: $3.

• May 9 and 23, 10 to 11:30 a.m. — Memory Cafe: The Memory Cafe is a gathering for people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. Coffee, treats, games, art, music are offered for all to take part. Free to the public.

• May 24, 1 p.m. — Cooking demo: Chef Lakshmi Mizin will demonstrate the art of vegan cooking. Fee: $40.