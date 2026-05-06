Here’s what’s happening this month at Abington Community Library. For information or to sign up for programs and events, visit lclshome.org/libraries/abington-community-library.

LIBRARY CLOSURES

The Library will be closed:

• Saturday, May 23

• Sunday, May 24

• Monday, May 25

It will resume regular hours on Tuesday, May 26.

UPCOMING CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Storytimes

Upcoming storytimes include:

• Reading Adventures (for preschool and kindergarten): Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Terrific Tales (for toddlers): Wednesdays, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

• Music & Rhyme Wiggle Time (for babies): Fridays, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Art Explorers

Clay relief carving — carve out a simple design in clay inspired by the wood carvings of Elijah Pierce. Thursday, May 7, 4 p.m.

UPCOMING TEEN PROGRAMS

Yard & Garden Safety

With Kathryn Bommer MSN, RN, and Kristin Armstrong, MS. For ages 8-18. Thursday, May 14, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Railway Rewind

Learn about the historic DL&W Railroad in Scranton through archival photographs with the Steamtown National Historic Site. For ages 12-18. Wednesday, May 20, 5 to 6 p.m.

UPCOMING PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

Basic Tree Identification

Join Nick Lee for a crash course in tree identification. The class will cover several topics, such as tree parts, life cycle, and environment, that will help identify the trees in the community. Feel free to bring in clippings of trees from your property for the group to identify. Registration required. Wednesday, May 6, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Lily Watercolor Class

With Tulasi Goli. Wednesday, May 13, 6 p.m. $20 materials fee. Registration required in person.

Yard & Garden Safety

With Kathryn Bommer MSN, RN. Thursday, May 14, 6 to 7 p.m.

Movie Fans Matinee

Celebrate 100 years of Marilyn Monroe.

• “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” Wednesday, May 6, 1:30 p.m.

• “Some Like It Hot,” Saturday, May 9, 1 p.m.

• “How to Marry a Millionaire,” Wednesday, May 13, 1:30 p.m.

• “River of No Return,” Wednesday, May 20, 1:30 p.m.

• “The Seven Year Itch,” Wednesday, May 27, 1:30 p.m.