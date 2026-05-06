The month of May is often associated with the Roman goddess Maia, who represents growth. It is considered a time of fertility, spring, and the “merry month” in folklore. The Gathering Place offers many unique opportunities for growth this month with cooking and art classes, lectures and more to create a better environment to welcome the summer months.

Expand your mind and Explore the Mystery of UFOs with Kevin Creeganm PhD, Saturday, May 2, 10 a.m. to noon. Floral designer Raisa Statuto will also be on hand Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering a free community bouquet-making workshop. Bring your own container, but all flowers and materials will be included. Sunday, May 3, offers a kids cooking class with Erica Bailey that offers opportunities to brush up those Mother’s Day Brunch Skills.

Tuesday, May 5, 12 noon to 1 p.m., offers some unique insight into the friendship of Founding Fathers Sam Adams and John Hancock with the discussion lead by Anne Armazzani. Current-day civics and personal advocacy responses for a world that says “No” will be led by Carol Rubel at noon on Tuesday, the 12th.

Poetry is a quiet expression of style. On May 7, Lucia Daily will lead a class on the art of poetry from noon to 1 p.m. Also on May 7, Brooke Wandall will offer a Canvas Stretching Workshop from noon to 2 p.m. She will share tips to stretch your own artwork like a pro! Cooking with Exotic Mushrooms is on tap with James Bolus, Thursday evening at 6 p.m. Learn to select, prepare, and cook edible fungi for rich, savory meat substitutes that add to a dish or stand on their own.

Hearing Loss & Cochlear Implants will be presented by Carissa Butler, on Thursday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to noon. Explore the challenges and misconceptions of hearing loss and learn how education and awareness can help shift the conversation and reduce stigma. Local artist Cadee Rockell will share the fundamentals of still life painting during a two-part class at 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, May 19 and 26, with a focus on observing objects in space, positive and negative shape relationships, and creating strong compositions. This series is open to all levels and suitable for oil or acrylic painters.

Our gallery will feature the art of Terry Proctor and her mother, Charlotte Dickinson, beginning with a public reception on Friday, May 22.

Cooking with Friends, Monday, May 18, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., is a welcoming, hands-on culinary experience designed for adults of diverse abilities to build confidence in the kitchen, develop foundational cooking skills, and explore their creativity through food.

Why not sample a slice of pie while learning how to make your own with Sisile Maruzzeli on Tuesday, May 19, from 6 to 8?

Art takes on another form with Mark Schultz, acclaimed cartoonist and illustrator on Thursday, May 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a live demonstration and artist talk along with some Q&A as he shares his creative process and career insights. Also on Thursday, at 1 p.m., Penn State Master Gardeners will share some tips and insights to create your own bird haven. Move beyond the bird feeder and understand seasonal needs, nesting, overwintering, and migration to appreciate songbirds.

The allure of historic photos is so amazing! Today, we can take photos nonstop on our phones, but are they treasured as those of a century ago? On Tuesday, May 26, at noon, join John Fielding of the Anthracite Museum as he discusses how photographers, both professional and amateur, captured the moments that we still relish today.

Looking ahead to June 6, from 2 to 4 p.m., when a presenter will once again visit the historic past through fashion. Victorian & Edwardian Clothing and Accessories: Fashion through the ages with Lisa Lewis. Victorian Lady Lisa shares her journey into the world of historic clothing and accessories, exploring the materials and styles that defined the era.

Ongoing programs include the Memory Café, a social gathering for individuals with memory loss and their caregivers on the Second and Fourth Friday at 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Craft and Chat, for Artists with or without special needs to come together, Tuesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Game night, this month on Friday, May 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. Bring a game, play with others, have a snack! The Ukelele Group meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month, and the Weavers on the fourth Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our book club gets together on the third Monday at noon, and Writers’ group will meet on the first and third Monday from 7 to 9. A literary discussion group will discuss current topics based on the book The Serviceberry by Robin Kimmerer on Wednesday, May 19, and the Missing Socrates group will gather together on Wednesday, May 12, both at noon.

Please check The Gathering Place website for cost of classes and more details for each event. www.TheGatheringPlacecs.org.