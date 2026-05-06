Updated stage version adds twist to Poe’s classic

Actors Circle presents a modern twist on Edgar Allen Poe’s seminal short story, “Fall of the House of Usher,” as adapted for the stage by Margo and Marnie Azzarelli.

The thriller opened on April 30 and continues at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton, May 8, 9, and 10, with show times at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $15, $12, and $10, but as a gift on Mother’s Day, all Mothers pay $10 on May 10. (Online purchase for May 10, mothers use code MOTHERS10). Pay cash at the door or buy tickets online via actorscirclescranton.com/tickets. Call 570-342-9707.

“Fall of the House of Usher” follows Annabel Fortunato, the youngest living Usher, as she returns to her ancestral home to find her cousins Roderick and Madeline dying from an unknown illness that Roderick claims is a family curse. While there, Annabel and her infamous psychic/medium husband, Lee, encounter the past in more than just memories as the ghosts of Usher start to make themselves known.