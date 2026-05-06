Annabel and her husband, Lee, portrayed by Becky Costello and Thomas Tomeo, cower on a sofa as the ghosts of the House of Usher surround them. From left are Justin O’Hearn, Linda C. Griffiths, Marcie Herman Riebe, Peter Riebe, Bernie Ott, and Tessa Baldassari. Submitted Photo

Annabel and her husband, Lee, portrayed by Becky Costello and Thomas Tomeo, cower on a sofa as the ghosts of the House of Usher surround them. From left are Justin O’Hearn, Linda C. Griffiths, Marcie Herman Riebe, Peter Riebe, Bernie Ott, and Tessa Baldassari.

Submitted Photo

<p>From left are cast members, Marcie Herman Riebe, Becky Costello, and Chris Eibach</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

From left are cast members, Marcie Herman Riebe, Becky Costello, and Chris Eibach

Submitted Photo

Actors Circle presents a modern twist on Edgar Allen Poe’s seminal short story, “Fall of the House of Usher,” as adapted for the stage by Margo and Marnie Azzarelli.

The thriller opened on April 30 and continues at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton, May 8, 9, and 10, with show times at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $15, $12, and $10, but as a gift on Mother’s Day, all Mothers pay $10 on May 10. (Online purchase for May 10, mothers use code MOTHERS10). Pay cash at the door or buy tickets online via actorscirclescranton.com/tickets. Call 570-342-9707.

“Fall of the House of Usher” follows Annabel Fortunato, the youngest living Usher, as she returns to her ancestral home to find her cousins Roderick and Madeline dying from an unknown illness that Roderick claims is a family curse. While there, Annabel and her infamous psychic/medium husband, Lee, encounter the past in more than just memories as the ghosts of Usher start to make themselves known.

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