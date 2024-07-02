FACTORYVILLE — Benjamin Cole, who was this year’s commended student, exclaimed loudly, “We ar” as his fellow graduates yelled back “LT” during his speech during Lackawanna Trail’s 68th commencement ceremony on Friday, June 7.

Cole encouraged his fellow grads to reflect on their journey, celebrate their achievements, acknowledge their growth and look forward to the future with hope and determination.

“We’ve proven that we can overcome obstacles, support each other, and achieve great things,” he said. “Now it’s time to take those lessons and apply them to whatever comes next in our lives. And in closing, life is not just about reaching milestones but the experiences we learn along the way.”

Next to speak was Salutatorian Brayden Clarke, who will study mechanical engineering at the University of Scranton next fall. He holds several running records, including the only four-time state qualifier with two state medals. During his speech, he said that the last two weeks have brought the Class of 2024 close because they all have something they will leave behind after graduation.

“It is the longing for the past and fear of what lies ahead of is what caused our newfound camaraderie,” he said. “Although I’m thankful for fear in the sense of friendships here at Trail, it is vital that we do not let that fear become crippling to us. Inevitably, fear will exist when it comes to being around people you do not know.”

Clarke acknowledged his fellow graduates’ ability to make connections and friendships with many people over the years.

“I encourage you all to believe in yourselves and to very least believe in your ability to adapt to change,” he said.

Valedictorian Stephen Jervis shared with his fellow graduates that graduation is not only a time for making choices but also can be seen as a time of reflections. He shared more of his memories of his times at Abington Heights Elementary School.

“Elementary school gave us our academic foundation,” he said. “It gave us the opportunity to create friendships. It taught us to just to have fun and celebrate our unique character.”

Trail’s high school principal, Mark Murphy, announced that 55 of the 70 graduates will be attending college or universities such as Marywood University, Keystone College, Villanova University, West Chester University, Cedarville University, Lycoming College, Lackawanna College, Tulsa Community College, Bucknell University, East Stroudsburg University and University of Scranton. He announced that 15 graduates will enter the workforce next year in a range of three businesses. Many of them have accepted full-time employment at local businesses.

“We hope you always bleed red and black,” he said. “We’re proud to say that this little gem of a school that sits on the top of Tunnel Hill Road is where it all started for you. Because Lion pride is forever, and we’ll always be proud of you. Graduates, this is your night. Enjoy every second even after you receive your diploma and toss your cap. Stay in the moment. Relish the past. Breathe in the air, and take this all in. Because you’ve waited 13 years for this and tonight it’s finally here.”

School board director Joseph Ross told the grads that if they hang around with winners, they will be winners themselves.

“Someday, some of you folks are going to be a spouse,” he said. “Hang around great spouses. If you’re going to be a parent, hang around great parents.

Joseph explained the characteristics of a winner. He said that they don’t hit the snooze button and see failures as learning lessons.

“If I want to get something I never had, I’m going to have to do something I never did,” he said. “If I fall seven times, I’m going to have to get up eight times.”

Graduate Mikayla Measley, whose father Mike Measley is a pastor at Evangelical Free Bible Church, decorated her graduation cap to say, ‘My Story, His Glory.’

“Even though I’m living the life that God gave me, I still want to live all of it for His glory,” she said. “I want everything I do to reflect back on to Him. All my accomplishments all came straight from Him, so I want them all to be for His glory, not my own.”