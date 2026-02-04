The Scranton Area Community Foundation awarded a $3,472.70 grant through its 2025 Critical Needs Grant Cycle to Abington Community Library. This grant was used toward the repair of the library’s HVAC unit, which shut down at the height of summer programming. From left: Cathy Fitzpatrick, vice president of grants and scholarships, Scranton Area Community Foundation; Allyson Wind, director, Abington Community Library; Jerry Musheno, SACF Foundation Board governor; and Laura Ducceschi, president and CEO, Scranton Area Community Foundation.