The 22nd Annual Ice Festival was a success. One of the best parts of the weekend was the kids who braved the weather to enjoy the sculptures, train rides, balloons, and all else offered. The doors of The Gathering Place would open, and little cocoons would waddle in, all bundled up with just their red noses and eyes showing. Welcoming the heat, parents would unwrap them layer by layer, scarves, gloves, hoods, hats, and a small human being would emerge, ready to do crafts or have some food. For a while, they were warm, then it was time to go. Their parents once again enclosed them in their battle armor against the frigid weather, and they would bravely set out again to experience the artistry of the ice sculptors.

With the festival over, we say “Enough!” It was perfect weather for the statues, but a bit nippy for visitors. Let’s hope that the ice and Arctic temperatures depart. Enough winter!

Many thanks to all our volunteers who worked long hours to provide food and entertainment during the festival. Kudos to the town’s Department of Public Works for clearing all that snow. They worked for several days getting the streets ready. Even more thanks to the Abington Business and Professional Association for making the festival possible. The celebration of America 250 took months of planning and a final week as we tried to ensure success. After several setbacks on Friday, all finally did go well. The time and thought put into the festival certainly paid off.

Trying to imagine warmer days right now is not easy, but we are busy planning our spring semester at The Gathering Place. February is our in-between month, but our regular groups will continue, plus a few added events. Ukulele, book club, writers, watercolor, game night, Memory Café, weavers, Craft and Chat, plus our Wednesday discussion groups and Missing Socrates will fill up much of the calendar. For times and dates of these groups that meet regularly, please visit www.gatheringplacecs.org. We always welcome newcomers.

An addition to our schedule will be a discussion of Edna St. Vincent Millay on Feb. 19. Carol Rubel will lead the group in a class about this famous American poet and her verses, which are fitting for Valentine’s week. Kids can sharpen their culinary skills at the Be My Valentine cooking class with Erika Bailey on Feb. 8. A good way to spend a Friday night is to come listen to the Irish music session on Feb. 27. Musicians who love Irish music will join together in a spontaneous sharing of their skills. You can bring your own instrument and join in, or come to sing along as the room fills with tunes.

A peek at our upcoming semester includes art, lectures, cooking classes, Coffee House concerts, kids’ cooking classes. We will be adding to those, setting the dates, and putting it all together during the next two weeks, so watch for the new course catalog. You can pick up a copy at The Gathering Place or see all that will be offered by visiting our website. An easy way to keep up with classes offered is to subscribe to our newsletter through the website.

Hope everyone sends a strong wish for no more zero-temp days. In the meantime, stay warm!