Welcome, 2026!

As the calendar turns a fresh new leaf, the annual conversation about ‘new year, new you’ begins in earnest.

Please make a point to stop into the library and check out our latest best-selling books, fiction and non-fiction for all ages. We have an array of DVDs, talking books, and other media for juveniles and adults. Our monthly book displays showcase authors during the month in which they were born.

Our first program for 2026 is the Lackawanna County Library System’s winter challenge, “Reading Starts a Revolution.” The challenge, which is for all ages, runs Feb. 2 through 28. Complete reading and activities to be in the running for prizes at the end of the month. Participate at our library! You may also call the library at 570-563-2014 for more info.

Stay tuned throughout the year for additional programs that we will be offering. We are looking forward to providing interesting and educational events throughout the year.

In January, we read and donated the book, “Pete the Cat,” to the 3-to-5-year-old group at Ages and Stages Child Care Center in Fleetville. We hope to participate in an outreach program in the future and possibly read to the children monthly.

Our weekly bridge group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. We have a lively bunch that enjoys the challenges each week that the game provides. Whether you are a novice or a pro, we encourage new members to join us!

The Saturday Spotlight book discussion group’s February meeting will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 28. We will be shining our spotlight on “The Indigo Girl” by Natasha Boyd. Please feel free to join our group as we enjoy new faces and ideas in our discussions.

The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. We are closed Wednesdays and Sundays.

Stay safe and warm!