The Mountain View Garden Club recently visited the Cutler Botanic Garden in Binghamton, N.Y., which serves as an extension to Cornell University and a teaching center for horticulture and environmental issues.

From there, the club traveled to Gourdlania in Ithaca, N.Y., where they explored the garden and learned how gourds are grown and dried. The club members also had the opportunity to make something using a gourd such as a light, basket, pendant and more.

Anyone wishing to become a member and take advantage of the club’s meetings, events and environmental information can find the application at www.mountainviewgardenclub.org. Click on the “Membership Application” button.