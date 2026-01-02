Scout renovates structure for Eagle project

CLARKS SUMMIT — After months of hard work and dedication, James Mitchell, who joined Cub Scout Pack 160 at age 11, completed his Eagle Scout project in December.

With help from 20 fellow Scouts and leaders, as well as companion troop, Troop 160, he renovated the pavilion at Carol Drive Park. This project went through several phases, which began this past June. It began with demolition, including the removal of old cedar shake shingles, handrails, and spindles. Troop 160’s Scoutmaster Brian Davis removed the refuse and donated the associated dumping costs. Neighbors Frank and Emma Dyska, who live next door to the park, allowed water hookup in order to powerwash the remaining original structure. Frank is James’ soccer coach at Abington Heights High School, which recently won the PIAA Class 3A State Championship.

In July, the roof was reshingled with shingles donated by Dalton Do It Center, where James is an employee. The roof was sheathed with plywood and covered in tar paper. It is now made of hammered steel to resemble copper. A weather vane is placed on top. The handrails were entirely replaced with new top rails, bottom rails, and spindles. The rotted deck boards were removed and replaced. James’ family donated materials to replace two benches. They also provided other miscellaneous supplies as well as food for the volunteers. Dalton Do It Center provided discounts on the remaining building materials used for the project. Another Eagle Scout rebuilt the cupola in November.

The need to renovate the gazebo was made aware to Clarks Summit Council in March. The Department of Public Works (DPW) estimated the costs of repair the roof at $1,600, not including costs for repairing the handrails and spindles, which would have pushed the cost to the borough to over $2,000. Council decided to see if any Scouts were interested in the renovation as an Eagle project. James’ father, Josh Mitchell, a councilman, shared this idea with his son. James became interested and stepped up to the plate. In May, he presented his proposal to take on the renovation.

“The project was a lot of work, but it was worth it to see how the community responded in such a positive way,” said James.

James is a junior councilman of Clarks Summit Borough. He and his friend Lauren Bartell were appointed in June and will serve through May.

“I am proud that James was able to make such a valuable contribution in our community,” said Josh. “It’s all the sweeter that he’s serving as a junior councilman while I’m on Council, and that all of Council has been able to directly observe his hard work.”