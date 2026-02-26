CLARKS SUMMIT — The Presbybop Blue Note Sextet, resident jazz ensemble at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, will perform in concert in the church, 300 School St., at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The concert is open to the public free of charge, with a free-will offering taken to help defray the cost. Meet the artists at a reception held following the concert.

The Blue Note Jazztet specializes in the finger-snapping tunes from the venerable tradition of the Blue Note record label. This is hard-swinging and accessible music, mostly from the 1950s and ‘60s. Featured composers are Horace Silver, Freddie Hubbard, John Coltrane, Herbie Hancock, Lee Morgan, and Wayne Shorter.

The Jazztet has played to full houses at Keystone College and in upstate New York. Their March 15 concert will be in preparation for a live recording the following week, to be engineered by legendary producer George Graham, recently retired from WVIA-FM. We expect they will blow off the roof of our sanctuary.

Performers will include Jeff Stockham on trumpet, Mike Carbone on tenor sax and flute, Kate Anderson on alto sax, Bill Carter on piano, Tony Marino on bass, and Tyler Dempsey on drums.

Other 2026 Arts at First Presbyterian events include:

• Nate Worrell and Friends, 4 p.m. Sunday, April 26