Caroline Rhea smiles before addressing the Marywood Class of 2026. During her remarks, she encouraged the graduates: “Use your power for good.”

Actress/Comedian Caroline Rhea, left, stands at center stage with Marywood President Lisa A. Lori as she received an honorary doctorate during the ceremony.

More than 930 graduates, including those from August, December, May, and international cohorts, were part of Marywood University’s 108th annual commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Twp.

President Lisa A. Lori conferred degrees on undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students, who represent 25 states and nine countries, from Marywood University’s two colleges, the College of Health Sciences and the Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies.

Business, social work, and physician assistant studies were the top graduate-level degree programs. Business, architecture, and nursing were the top undergraduate-level degree programs.

Actress and comedian Caroline Rhea served as the keynote speaker and received an honorary doctorate during the ceremony.

Rhea is known for her many television and film roles, particularly as Hilda Spellman in Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Recalling her role as Aunt Hilda, she encouraged the graduates to persevere as they pursue the magic of success.

“Use your power for good,” said Rhea. “Persevere and keep trying.”

Local graduates from the College of Health Sciences

• Megan Boyd, South Abington Township, Master of Arts

• Morgan McKenna, Clarks Summit, Master of Social Work

• Amber Seniuk, Dalton, Master of Social Work

• Joseph Dougherty, Clarks Green, Bachelor of Science

• Tela Fotta, Dalton, Bachelor of Science

• Brea Fritsch, Dalton, Bachelor of Science

• Noel Korkuti, Clarks Summit, Bachelor of Science

• Gabrielle Ponce, Dalton, Bachelor of Science

• James Togher, Clarks Summit, Bachelor of Science

• Meghan VanWert, South Abington Township, Bachelor of Science

• Bailey White, South Abington Township, Bachelor of Science

• Phoebe Cheesman, Dalton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Local graduates from the Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies

• Lauren Strempek, South Abington Township, Master of Arts in Teaching

• ShivaPrasad Pemmasani, Dalton, Master of Business Administration

• Victoria Mainero, La Plume, Master of Business Administration

• Cody Opalka, Clarks Summit, Master of Science

• Isabella Coleman, Factoryville, Bachelor of Architecture

• Chloe Conway, South Abington Township, Bachelor of Arts

• Ryan Evans, Dalton, Bachelor of Arts

• Hunter Hildebrand, Waverly Township, Bachelor of Arts

• Delaney Kaeb, North Abington Township, Bachelor of Arts

• Nathaniel Armstrong, Clarks Summit, Bachelor of Business Administration

• Matthew Hughes, South Abington Township, Bachelor of Business Administration

• Bo Judson, South Abington Township, Bachelor of Business Administration

• John Walsh, Clarks Green, Bachelor of Business Administration

• Phoebe Cheesman, Dalton, Bachelor of Fine Arts

• Kayleigh Beichler, Dalton, Bachelor of Science

• Avery Fiorillo, Clarks Summit, Bachelor of Science

• Owen Morgan, South Abington Township, Bachelor of Science

• Olivia Rosengrant, Dalton, Bachelor of Science

• Ashley Toth, South Abington Township, Bachelor of Science

• Samantha Thomas, Factoryville, Bachelor of Science