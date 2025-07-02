Marywood University president recognized as a 2025 Chambers USA Ranked Lawyer

SCRANTON — Marywood University announced its president, Lisa A. Lori, J.D., was named a 2025 Chambers USA ranked lawyer in General Commercial Litigation — a prestigious honor that highlights her outstanding contributions to the legal profession and her distinguished record as a business litigator.

Chambers USA is widely regarded as the leading independent legal directory, recognizing the top lawyers and law firms across the country based on rigorous research, client feedback and industry peer review. Inclusion in Chambers is considered one of the highest accolades in the legal profession.

Before assuming the presidency of Marywood University in 2024, President Lori built a prominent career representing national and international clients — including Fortune 500 companies, higher education institutions, health care systems, and executives — in high-stakes litigation and strategic counseling. She also served as outside General Counsel to La Salle University and co-chaired the Higher Education and Healthcare practice groups at her former law firm.

President Lori’s leadership extends beyond the courtroom. As Marywood University’s 13th and first lay president, she has brought her strategic insight and collaborative leadership to higher education, championing innovation and community engagement.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from Chambers USA,” said President Lori. “It reflects the deep commitment I’ve had throughout my career to serve with integrity, strategic thinking, and professionalism — values that continue to guide my leadership at Marywood University.”

Tammy Jackson named Scranton Tomorrow board chairperson

SCRANTON — Leslie Collins, president and CEO, Scranton Tomorrow, announced Tammy Jackson was named chairperson of the nonprofit’s board of directors. Jackson has served as a board member since 2017.

“As an active board member and volunteer for numerous charitable and non-profit organizations in our region, Tammy has played an integral role in Scranton Tomorrow for many years,” Collins said. “She has a deep understanding of our mission and priorities, and she brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and innovative ideas to this leadership position. We look forward to collaborating with her as we continue to position Scranton’s Downtown Business District as the economic center of northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Jackson, a lifelong Scranton resident, is branch manager and assistant vice president at NBT Bank. She has held leadership roles on the boards of numerous charitable and nonprofit organizations throughout her career.

Her community involvement includes serving as chairperson of the Impact Committee of the United Way, past president of the Rotary Club of Scranton, and president-elect of the Society of Irish Women. She also serves on the boards of Lackawanna Neighbors, The Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania and The Arc Foundation, and is chairperson of the Annual Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast hosted by Scranton Tomorrow.

Jackson is a Leadership Lackawanna alumna and a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. She also served on Scranton Tomorrow’s Sesquicentennial Committee, which commemorated the 150th anniversary of the City of Scranton.

North Branch Land Trust Land welcomes new staff

North Branch Land Trust announced the hiring of Brittany Lynn, marketing manager, who joined the Land Trust on June 2, 2025, bringing with her a dedication to conservation and a drive to inspire others with the same passion.

“We at North Branch Land Trust are delighted to have Brittany join our team,” said Ellen Ferretti, executive director. “Brittany brings with her a love and commitment to the lands and waters of Northeastern Pennsylvania and was already an ardent enthusiast of our Mission. We look forward to the many ways Brittany will enhance our work and our ability to reach more people and supporters throughout our service area.”

“I value the natural beauty of Pennsylvania, and I believe it should be maintained and protected where possible,” said Lynn. “The organization’s focus, (to conserve and care for Northeastern Pennsylvania’s lands and waters), is everything I stand for. I am excited to begin my role at North Branch Land Trust, and I am honored to be a part of this mission.”

Outside of her professional life, Brittany enjoys fly fishing, fly tying, foraging for native plants and fungi, gardening and tending to her chickens.

Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor appoints executive director

EASTON — The board of directors of Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor appointed Antone “Tony” Pierucci as the organization’s new executive director, succeeding Claire Sadler.

Pierucci brings more than a decade of leadership experience in public history, historic preservation and cultural resource management. Previously, he served as deputy director at Gunston Hall, the historic Virginia home of founding father George Mason, where he oversaw strategic partnerships, led multiple departments and supported a $7 million fundraising campaign. Before that, he held senior leadership roles at Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District, managing multimillion-dollar budgets, award-winning nature centers and historic sites, and teams of interpretive and preservation professionals.

He holds advanced degrees in public history and art history/archaeology, along with certifications in heritage interpretation and emergency response. His extensive expertise and commitment to cultural stewardship position him to lead Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor into its next chapter.