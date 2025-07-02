Marywood University president recognized as a 2025 Chambers USA Ranked Lawyer
SCRANTON — Marywood University announced its president, Lisa A. Lori, J.D., was named a 2025 Chambers USA ranked lawyer in General Commercial Litigation — a prestigious honor that highlights her outstanding contributions to the legal profession and her distinguished record as a business litigator.
Chambers USA is widely regarded as the leading independent legal directory, recognizing the top lawyers and law firms across the country based on rigorous research, client feedback and industry peer review. Inclusion in Chambers is considered one of the highest accolades in the legal profession.
Tammy Jackson named Scranton Tomorrow board chairperson
SCRANTON — Leslie Collins, president and CEO, Scranton Tomorrow, announced Tammy Jackson was named chairperson of the nonprofit’s board of directors. Jackson has served as a board member since 2017.
Jackson, a lifelong Scranton resident, is branch manager and assistant vice president at NBT Bank. She has held leadership roles on the boards of numerous charitable and nonprofit organizations throughout her career.
North Branch Land Trust Land welcomes new staff
North Branch Land Trust announced the hiring of Brittany Lynn, marketing manager, who joined the Land Trust on June 2, 2025, bringing with her a dedication to conservation and a drive to inspire others with the same passion.
“I value the natural beauty of Pennsylvania, and I believe it should be maintained and protected where possible,” said Lynn. “The organization’s focus, (to conserve and care for Northeastern Pennsylvania’s lands and waters), is everything I stand for. I am excited to begin my role at North Branch Land Trust, and I am honored to be a part of this mission.”
Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor appoints executive director
EASTON — The board of directors of Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor appointed Antone “Tony” Pierucci as the organization’s new executive director, succeeding Claire Sadler.
Pierucci brings more than a decade of leadership experience in public history, historic preservation and cultural resource management.
He holds advanced degrees in public history and art history/archaeology, along with certifications in heritage interpretation and emergency response. His extensive expertise and commitment to cultural stewardship position him to lead Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor into its next chapter.