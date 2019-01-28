Business startup series begins Feb. 13 at The University of Scranton

SCRANTON — The University of Scranton Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will hold a 4-part business startup series beginning Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Designed for individuals planning to start a business, but unsure about where to begin, the Starting Your Business Series will walk participants through the process step by step. Topics will include start-up basics, licenses and registrations, legal and insurance considerations, marketing and social media essentials, business plan development, accounting and budget skills, and financing options and requirements.

Cost is $99 per person. Pre-registration and payment are required. Visit www.scrantonsbdc.com to register.