Jamie Murray headlines Dietrich Theater’s Open Mic Night on June 28

June 17, 2019
TUNKHANNOCK — Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the Dietrich stage. This month’s Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Friday, June 28 in the Dietrich Theater’s peg Fassett Performance Studio will feature singer/pianist Jamie Murray.

If you are interested in sharing your own talents before the headliner, sign-ups will start at 6:30 p.m.

Jamie Murray is an avid pianist and singer. She specializes in performing covers of songs made popular by different bands and solos artists. She has a wide variety of songs she enjoys to preform, ranging from older hits to more current songs. Murray loves to perform locally, and has been playing in association with The Music Scene at Second Fridays in Pittston for the last five years. She has also performed at several of Dietrich’s open mic nights in Tunkhannock.

Vocal Accord, a local barbershop quartet, will headline next month’s Open Mic Night on Friday July 26 at 7 p.m. For information, call the Dietrich at 570-996-1500.

