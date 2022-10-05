ROARING BROOK TWP – Maisy Earl shot a 92 for Abington Heights in the District 2 Girls Team Golf Championships Sept. 28 at Elmhurst Country Club, but the Comets settled for third in Class 3A.

Gwen Powell led the way with a 3-over-par, 76 as North Pocono won the team title with a three-player score of 277, 24 shots better than second-place Tunkhannock.

Scranton Prep captured its third straight district team title, running away with the Class 2A championship after having been the top Class 3A team the previous two seasons.

Miranda Karoscik led the Classics with a 75.

Teams counted the best three scores out of up to five players.

Alea Dorunda shot 108 and Rose Peters 110 to complete the Abington Heights team score.

Abington Heights finished with a 310. Hazleton Area was last in the four-team field with a 323.

Individual tournaments

GREENFIELD TWP. – Peters from Abington Heights placed ninth out of 11 in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional when she shot 105 Oct. 3 at Elkview Country Club.

North Pocono’s Powell won her third straight title with a 75.

Karoscik shot 88 to win the District 2 Class 2A title. Teammate Gianna Cafarella finished second, one stroke back, and Chloe Lynch tied for third with a 92 before losing to Holy Redeemer’s Arden Brunn in a one-hole playoff for the last state berth.

Peters made it into the district tournament by shooting 100 at Elmhurst Country Club Sept. 14, placing fifth in Class 3A and meeting the score required to advance to district play.

Rounds ended once a player had reached 100.

Maisy Earl shot 52 on the front nine and Kate Peters shot 54 on the back nine for Abington Heights, but came up short. Two other players did not post a score.

Sabrina Rogalla and Samantha Duffy of Lackawanna Trail shot 55 and 58 on the front nine in Class 2A before being eliminated.