Luke Sirianni posted his 100th career victory on the way to becoming one of the four individual champions who helped Abington Heights repeat as team champion of the Jim Thorpe Christmas Tournament.

Sirianni reached the milestone with a win in the 114-pound quarterfinals Dec. 27. He won his title the next day, along with Austin Smith (139), Brian Heard (160) and Caleb Marzolino (189).

Abington Heights won the 25-team event with 242½ points, 44 better than second-place Lehighton.

Sirianni opened the tournament with a first-period pin, then got to 100 wins with a 9-3 victory over Germantown Academy’s Jack Baron.

After a semifinal technical fall, Sirianni defeated Lehighton’s Aidan Gruber, 8-5, in the final.

Smith beat Wallenpaupack’s Gunnar Myers, 6-3, at 139 in a championship match between two-time Lackawanna League champions.

Heard stopped Archbishop Ryan’s Nicholas Rehfuss, 18-3, in 3:01 by technical fall in the final.

Marzolino pinned Wallenpaupack’s Henry Baronowski in 35 seconds. He made it through the tournament with four pins in exactly three minutes.

Abington Heights had top-eight finishers in 10 out of 13 weight classes.

Aidan Ryan (133) and Sam Stevens (145) took third. Ryan won an overtime bout in the consolation final.

Keith Yusinski won in overtime in the fifth-place bout at 172.

Mark Lynott and Zachary Meckwood were seventh at 133 and 189. Colin Price was eighth at 152.

Abington Heights 47, Scranton 24

Abington Heights opened defense of its Lackawanna League Division 1 title with the Dec. 21 home win.

Brady Kareha (121), Ryan (139), Stevens (145), Heard (1670), Yusinski (172) and Mazolino (215) won by pin. Ryan won in 48 seconds, Marzolino in 56, Stevens in 58 and Hard in 1:00.

Sirianni won a technical fall at 114.

Notes

Abington Heights shut out Tunkhannock, 75-0, in a non-league match Dec. 7.

Including a season-opening win in the Bethlehem Duals, the Comets are 7-0 overall.

Heard and Marzolino are 15-0, Smith is 14-0 and Sirianni is 13-0.