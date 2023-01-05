Connor Beck from Abington Heights is in control in the 107-pound semifinal on the way to a 5-3 victory over Wallenpaupack’s Giovanni Lomonaco.

PALMYRA TWP. – Abington Heights won the most individual titles with four Dec. 17 in the Lackawanna League Wrestling Tournament, but Delaware Valley used greater depth to pull out the team scoring title.

Delaware Valley won the championship with 199½ points, beating out the two defending division champions. Abington Heights was second with 184½ points while defending tournament champion Lackawanna Trail took third with 177½.

Lackawanna Trail stayed in contention by going 6-1 in the semifinal round. Abington Heights moved into second when its wrestlers went 4-1 in the finals.

The Lions and West Scranton each produced three champions.

Scranton Prep was 12th in the 16-team field.

The four Comets champions all repeated their titles from a year ago.

Luke Sirianni (114), Austin Smith (145), Brian Heard (152) and Caleb Marzolino (189) won their weight classes.

Sirianni posted a 13-5, major decision over Delaware Valley’s Landon Machado in the final. He won his third title, missing out on a chance of being a four-time championship when the tournament was canceled in his sophomore season because of COVID.

Smith got to the 145-pound final with two straight first-period pins, then defeated Honesdale’s T.J. Martin, 19-5.

Heard, a sophomore, decisioned Lackawanna Trail’s Deegan Ross, 10-7, in a meeting of returning champions and state tournament qualifiers.

Marzolino’s 50-second win over Wallenpaupack’s Henry Baronowski in the final was the third straight first-period pin.

Connor Beck made the final for Abington Heights at 107 and finished second.

Lackawanna Trail won three of the four heaviest weights – Robbie Schneider at 172, Seth Ross at 215 and Jonah Houser at 285.

Schneider, like Sirianni, won his third career title. He beat Delaware Valley’s C.J. Walton, 12-5, in the final.

Seth Ross needed just 48 seconds to pin Scranton’s Sean Cordaro in the final. His three pins took a total of 5:16.

Houser beat Delaware Valley’s Aiden Black, 4-1, in another championship matchup of returning state qualifiers. He won the league tournament title at 215 last season.

Ethan Lee (139) and Max Bluhm (152) joined Deegan Ross as the second-place finishers from Lackawanna Trail.

Bluhm lost a 3-2 decision to West Scranton’s M.J. Turi in the final. He had rolled into the final with two straight first-period pins, then a major decision.

Abington Heights also placed Brady Kareha fourth at 121, Aidan Ryan fourth at 139, Colin Price fifth at 152, J.J. Gorrick fifth at 285 and Luke Evans sixth at 133,

Lackawanna Trail’s Beau Ware was third at 189.

Scranton Prep had two sixth-place finishers – Jamie Barrett at 172 and Louis Paris at 215.