Fancy footwork by Abington’s Lilia Calvert during the Comets’ game against Wilkes-Barre.

Lilia Calvert scored four times and Abington Heights got goals from five other players Aug. 23 while routing visiting Wilkes-Barre Area 9-1 in a non-league girls soccer opener.

The Lady Comets led 7-0 at halftime.

Allison Stanton and Hawley Lynott each had a goal and two assists while Julia Schuster had a goal and one assist.

Anna Pivirotto and Eva Kane also scored.

Allie Rothenberger had two assists.

The Lady Comets were scheduled to open Lackawanna League Division 1 play Sept. 3 at home against Valley View.

Scranton Prep recap

Scranton Prep went 2-1 in August non-league games.

The Classics posted consecutive 2-0 wins over Holy Redeemer and Wyoming Seminary Aug. 25 and 26. They lost at Western Wayne 2-0 Aug. 28.

Scranton Prep is set to host Abington Heights Sept. 5.