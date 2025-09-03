Lilia Calvert scored four times and Abington Heights got goals from five other players Aug. 23 while routing visiting Wilkes-Barre Area 9-1 in a non-league girls soccer opener.
The Lady Comets led 7-0 at halftime.
Allison Stanton and Hawley Lynott each had a goal and two assists while Julia Schuster had a goal and one assist.
Anna Pivirotto and Eva Kane also scored.
Allie Rothenberger had two assists.
The Lady Comets were scheduled to open Lackawanna League Division 1 play Sept. 3 at home against Valley View.
Scranton Prep recap
Scranton Prep went 2-1 in August non-league games.
The Classics posted consecutive 2-0 wins over Holy Redeemer and Wyoming Seminary Aug. 25 and 26. They lost at Western Wayne 2-0 Aug. 28.
Scranton Prep is set to host Abington Heights Sept. 5.