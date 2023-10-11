Alyssa Steenback, Maura Pivirotto and Lily Rozzi scored the goals Oct. 2 when Abington Heights preserved the only perfect record among District 2’s 34 girls soccer teams with a 4-0, Lackawanna League Division 1 shutout of Delaware Valley.

The Comets are not only unbeaten, but virtually unchallenged. They have won every game by at least three goals while going 6-0 in Lackawanna Division 1 and 11-0 overall by a combined margin of 78-6.

Abington Heights leads the 10-team race for top seed in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs and even a game with Class 4A playoff leader Delaware Valley could not present a threat. The Comets led 3-0 early and 4-0 at halftime on the way to their sixth shutout.

Lilia Calvert has led the explosive offense with 31 goals and 12 assists. Alyssa Steenback has 15 goals and a team-high 16 assists.

The Comets have a 1½-game lead over Valley View (4-1-1).

Scranton Prep is tied for third in Division 1 with Delaware Valley at 3-3. The Classics are 8-5 overall and third in the District 2 Class 2A playoff race.

BOYS

Abington Heights shares the Lackawanna League Division 1 lead and is alone on top of the District 2 Class 4A playoff race while Scranton Prep is in the top spot in Class 2A.

The Comets have posted eight shutouts, including four straight, and have won five in a row since dropping their only game, 2-1, to North Pocono, the team that shares the division lead.

To close out September, the team was on the road three straight times and still managed to maintain its unscored-upon streak. They pulled out a 1-0 victory over Scranton in overtime.