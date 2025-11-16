Isaac Ryon and Tyler Jervis produced all the points Saturday afternoon as Lackawanna Trail advanced into the state quarterfinals with a 31-20 victory over previously unbeaten Line Mountain in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association football playoff game in Shamokin.

Ryon, who also kicked four extra points and a field goal, and Jervis scored two touchdowns each.

It was Jervis who provided an early spark, making sure the Lackawanna Football Conference Division 3 and District 2-11 Class A Subregional champion Lions never trailed.

With Line Mountain threatening on the game’s first possession, Kaylix Douglas deflected a pass that Jervis picked off and ran 78 yards for a touchdown.

Line Mountain tied the game 7-7 after one quarter on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Kaiden Maurer to Bryce Smeltz on fourth-and-11.

Ryon put the Lions ahead for good with his 20-yard field goal, then added a 10-yard touchdown run.

Maurer found Hank Malfara for a 12-yard touchdown to bring Line Mountain back within 17-14 at halftime.

The Lions opened some breathing room on Ryon’s 22-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a Jervis 2-yard run in the fourth for a 31-14 lead.

Ryon’s 44-yard run on third-and-16 set up the Jervis touchdown.

Maurer passed for 218 yards and three touchdowns, including a 12-yarder to Dalton Schadel for the game’s final score.

Line Mountain had the yardage advantage on a day when Lackawanna Trail did not complete a pass, but the Lions defense answered with big plays.

Douglas forced two fumbles and Ryon added an interception. Lackawanna Trail also stopped Line Mountain inside the 10 while up 10 points in the third quarter.

Ryon carried 16 times for 146 yards.

Jervis ran for 69 yards on 10 carries, including a 22-yard run in the final possession to help run out the clock.

Lackawanna Trail advances to face District 12 champion Belmont Charter in the state quarterfinals.