Madison Zalewski scored two goals, including the 50th of her career, and assisted on another Oct. 2 when Abington Heights ripped visiting Tunkhannock, 8-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game, protecting District 2’s only unbeaten record in the process.

The win was the ninth straight overall and the eighth straight by the Mercy Rule. The Comets outscored opponents, 71-2, in those eight games, winning each by at least six goals and posting six shutouts.

Defending champion Abington Heights leads WVC Division 2 with a 7-0 record and is 9-0-1 overall. The Comets have won 21 straight division games and are unbeaten in 25 since late in the 2021 season.

Abington Heights is also close behind defending champion Crestwood for the top seed in the District 2-4 Class 2A subregional playoffs.

HIGHLIGHTS

Peyton Pallman and Emily Bartell also scored twice in the Tunkhannock game, which Abington Heights led 5-0 after one quarter. … Zalewski scored three goals in 2:12 in the first 5:46 of an 11-0 rout of Nanticoke. She finished with four goals and an assist. Marygrace Sabatini had two goals and two assists, Bella DeRiggi two goals and one assist and Pallman a goal and three assists. … Zalewski scored 26 seconds and 3:42 into the game on the way to a hat trick in a 7-0 romp over Wallenpaupack. Sabatini added a goal and two assists. … Zalewski had a hat trick while Sabatini and Pallman had two goals each in a 7-0 victory over second-place Pittston Area. … The Comets scored 11 goals in consecutive road games Sept. 5 and 9, 11-0 over Berwick and 11-1 over Holy Redeemer.