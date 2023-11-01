Amelia Gonzalez dribbles up the sideline for Abington Heights in a game against Pittston Area.

By Tom Robinson

For Abington Journal

CLARKS SUMMIT – Abington Heights piled up goals while stringing together wins in one of the most successful field hockey seasons in school history.

The Comets ran off 16 straight wins overall at one point, including winning all 14 conference games to improve to 28-0 in Division 2 of the Wyoming Valley Conference in consecutive championship seasons.

Abington Heights became even more dominant than a year ago. It outscored opponents 120-9 in 14 divisional games, posting eight shutouts and scoring at least five goals in every game.

Along the way, Madison Zalewski became the school’s all-time leader in goals in a season and a career while Marygrace Sabatini set a record for assists in a season.

“We lost only two seniors last year and our current starting lineup has been playing for me for three years straight now,” Comets coach Glenn Carr said after a 6-1 home win over third-place Pittston Area Oct. 10. “We’re doing everything we’d been doing for the last two years, but we’re just a lot more crisp.”

The only closer games for the Comets in the division came on the road late when they beat second-place Wallenpaupack 5-1 and Nanticoke 7-4.

The only regular-season loss came in the non-league finale against District 2 Class 3A finalist Honesdale, 2-1.

Following a season-ending semifinal loss in the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional, Abington Heights finished 17-2-1.

Lackawanna Trail

The Lady Lions won their first six games of October by a total of 36-7 before falling to Crestwood, 2-1.

Lackawanna Trail finished tied for third in the 11-team Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 standings behind only unbeaten Wyoming Area and Crestwood. The Lady Lions and Honesdale each went 7-2-1 in the division.

The Lady Lions took a 14-4-2 record into November, which they were scheduled to open with the District 2 Class A final against Wyoming Area.