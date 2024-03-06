WILKES-BARRE TWP. – Scranton Prep was already well into the 28-2 run that turned the District 2 Class 4A girls basketball championship game into another Classics blowout Feb. 26 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Bella Dennebaum was not about to slow down.

Dennebaum almost went out of bounds along the baseline, then hustled out beyond the 3-point arc while grabbing consecutive offensive rebounds to extend a possession that ended in a Maya Jenkins 3-pointer, showing off two of the feature performers in a 55-31 romp over Valley View.

The performance allowed Scranton Prep to sweep Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 4A titles for the sixth time in seven years.

Dennebaum and Jenkins were two of the biggest reasons why the Classics were able to race past a team that scored the game’s first six points and led after one quarter.

“This is a very poised group,” Classics coach Bob Beviglia said. “That’s why I didn’t use a timeout down 6-0.

“ ,,, We had a phenomenal second quarter.”

It was during the second quarter that Scranton Prep broke away from the last tie by scoring the last 14 points of the first half. The Classics added the first four points of the third quarter and kept going until they completed the 28-2 run in which half the points came from Jenkins.

“We just want to push the ball as much as we can,” said Jenkins, who made all three of her 3-point attempts and all four of her free throws while scoring 17 points and making four steals. “We think we play our best basketball when we’re out in transition.”

A total of 16 steals from seven players helped get the transition game going.

Dennebaum was also a factor while finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

“I think our energy is really important,” she said.

Claire McGrath scored 16 points, dished out five assists and joined both Jenkins and Moore in coming up with four steals.

Scranton Prep improved to 19-5 overall with its sixth straight win, all by double-figures margins.

The Classics had a quarterfinal bye as the top seed before routing Berwick 54-15 in the district semifinals.

Jenna Hillebrand scored a team-high 13 points and Jenkins made three first-half, 3-pointers while adding 11 points.

SEASON RECAP

Scranton defeated Scranton Prep twice, including handing the Classics their only league loss in seven-plus seasons.

The Classics, however, won the other league game with Scranton and took advantage when the Lady Knights were upset by Western Wayne.

Scranton Prep’s 12-1 record won Division 1 by a single game.

The Classics finished the regular season with two high-scoring efforts, beating Delaware Valley 72-29 and Valley View 70-57.

Dennebaum made three 3-pointers and scored 14 points as Scranton Prep got at least nine points from five different players against Delaware Valley.

Hillebrand’s 14 points led four double-figures scorers against Valley View.

Hillebrand, Jenkins and Dennebaum all average in double figures for the season.