The semifinals are set for the District 2 girls tennis tournament, with the returning champs from both Class 2A and Class 3A in the hunt to bring home another district title.

In 2A, Wyoming Seminary’s Ilana Rosenthal began her quest for a third straight championship at both the District 2 and state levels, cruising through the early rounds as the number one seed to reach the semis.

Rosenthal has yet to drop a game in this year’s tournament, beating Montrose’s Erin Tillotson in the first round, Alexis Mazzotta of Honesdale in the second round and Catlin Finn from Dallas in the quarters all by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

Her opponent in the semis will be Scranton Prep’s Alyssa Wigley. The two met just last week in the District 2 team finals, with Rosenthal winning 6-0, 6-2, and also clashed in the 2022 district title match with Rosenthal winning there.

The other Class 2A semifinal will feature Lily Lengyel of Scranton Prep and Cara Evans from Montrose. Evans is a returning district finalist, losing to Rosenthal in last year’s championship match.

All four Class 2A semifinalists won their quarterfinal matches 6-0, 6-0.

In the 3A competition, second seed Hannah Ziegler of Crestwood is the Wyoming Valley Conference’s lone semifinalist, beating Wallenpaupack’s Alaina Burke in the quarterfinals.

Ziegler, the District 2 runner-up in Class 3A last year, will take on Sona Hanumali from Abington Heights in the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket, two-time defending district champ Susan Arp, an Abington Heights senior, will square off with Wallenpaupack’s Sara Niemiec in the semifinals. The two faced each other in last week’s team title match, with Arp claiming victory 6-0, 6-3.

Arp, who beat Ziegler in three sets last year to win the district title, defeated Jessica Willson from Delaware Valley 6-1, 6-1 to make the semis.

The semifinals and finals are both on Monday at the Birchwood Racquet Club in Clarks Summit, with the semifinal matches beginning at 1 p.m. and the finals to follow after.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Area 3, Dallas 0

The Warriors remained unbeaten on the year with just one game remaining on the schedule, shutting out Dallas on Saturday afternoon.

Lyla Rehill scored all three goals for Wyoming Area, with Lucia Campenni adding an assist on the last one.

Davyn Bonvie made 14 saves for Dallas.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nanticoke Area 3, Western Wayne 1

Ella Alles scored twice to lead Nanticoke Area to a nonleague victory.

Emily Duda added a goal and an assist for the Trojans. Natalee Atkins had two assists.

Holy Redeemer 6, Hanover Area 0

Isabel Sikora netted a hat trick in a Holy Redeemer victory.

Avery Kozerski scored two goals and added two assists for the Royals. Annalie Werner scored once.

BOYS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 2, Lake-Lehman 0

The Wolfpack handed Lake-Lehman their first loss in over a month. Johnny Mendola scored both goals for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Sam Reese and Robbie Miller had an assist apiece, and Joe Egidio made 15 saves to reach 600 career saves.

Andrew Chapple made 12 saves for Lake-Lehman.

Field Hockey

Wyoming Area 3, Dallas 0

First Quarter — 1. WA Lyla Rehill, 6:37. Second Quarter — 1. WA Rehill, 1:16. Fourth Quarter — 1. WA Rehill (Lucia Campenni), 5:48.

Shots — WA 19, DAL 2. Saves — WA 2 (Rylee Muniz), DAL 14 (Davyn Bonvie). Corners — WA 9, DAL 0.

Girls Soccer

Nanticoke Area 3, Western Wayne 1

First Half — 1. NAN Emily Duda (Natalee Atkins), 39th. Second Half — 1. NAN Ella Alles (Atkins), 55th; 2. WW unknown, 78th; 3. NAN Alles (Duda), 78th.

Shots — WW 2, NAN 12. Saves — WW 5, NAN 1. Corners — WW 4, NAN 9.

Holy Redeemer 6, Hanover Area 0

First Half — 1. HR Avery Kozerski (Elyse Kunec), 34:27; 2. HR Isabel Sikora (Lia Limongelli), 17:02; 3. HR Sikora (Sydney Sapulak), 4:29; 4. HR Sikora (Kozerski), 1:34. Second Half — 1. HR Annalie Werner (Kozerski), 35:47; 2. HR Kozerski (Limongelli), 33:39.

Shots — HR 20, HAN 0. Saves — HR 0, HAN 14. Corners — HR 6, HAN 0.

Boys Soccer

Wilkes-Barre Area 2, Lake-Lehman 0

Second Half — 1. WBA Johnny Mendola (Sam Reese), 53:22; 2. WBA Mendola (Robbie Miller), 60:38.

Shots — WBA 14, LL 15. Saves — WBA 15 (Joe Egidio), LL 12 (Andrew Chapple). Corners — WBA 6, LL 1.