Louis Paris accounted for all three touchdowns and the Scranton Prep defense held host North Pocono scoreless until the final minute Oct. 25 when the Cavaliers completed a perfect run through their six-game Lackawanna Football Conference Division 1 schedule.

The Cavaliers won LFC Division 1 for the first time, outscoring their six divisional opponents 194-66. They completed a 9-1 regular season that started with a 33-0 romp over Valley View, a team that did not lose the rest of the season while finishing second in the division.

Paris ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for the other score. He entered the game with more than 1,000 yards rushing on the season and finished it with more than 2,000 combined rushing and passing yards.

The Cavaliers led 7-0 going into the fourth quarter before Paris ran for a 1-yard score and hit Brady Holmes for a 24-yard touchdown.

Scranton Prep extended its winning streak to nine games.

In other October games:

Scranton Prep 27, Jersey Shore 19

Paris ran for three touchdowns and provided three sacks on defense as Cavaliers traveled to District 4 and came home from the Oct. 18 game with a win.

Paris rushed for 140 yards, including 63 on the team’s last touchdown, and passed for 94.

McPartland ran for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Scranton Prep 28, Mid Valley 0

Scranton Prep shut out Mid Valley in a non-league meeting of LFC division champions Oct. 11 at Dunmore, which the Cavaliers use for their home games.

The Spartans, a potential District 2 Class 3A playoff opponent, finished as co-champions of Division 2.

Paris went 10-for-15 for 154 passing while rushing for 91 yards and three touchdowns.

Scranton Prep 27, Abington Heights 21

Scranton Prep won the rivalry game Oct. 4 at Dunmore, clinching no worse than a tie for the LFC Division 1 title in the process.

McPartland scored the game’s first two touchdowns and the Cavaliers held the lead the rest of the way. He finished with 112 yards rushing.

Paris passed for 104 yards and ran for 100.

Trevyon Dickey added 77 yards rushing and 46 yards receiving on five catches.