The Clarks Summit Borough Council issued the following proclamation:

“A Proclamation Honoring the Abington Heights Boys Soccer Team and declaring this day of November 19, 2025, as “AHHS Boys Soccer Team Championship Day” in the Borough of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.

“On November 15, 2025, the Abington Heights High School Boys Soccer Team captured the PIAA Class 3A State Championship, defeating Conrad-Weiser by a score of 2-0 at Northeastern High School in Manchester.

“This victory marks the first state championship in program history, a testament to the team’s dedication, resilience, and commitment to excellence.

“The Comets demonstrated exceptional teamwork, communication, and perseverance throughout the season and the championship game, with every player contributing and lifting each other up as true teammates.

“Therefore, being of sound mind and in full witness here of, I officially declare today as “AHHS Boys Soccer Team Championship Day” in the Borough of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania. We proudly recognize and congratulate the Abington Heights Boys Soccer Team for their historic achievement and wish them continued success on and off the field.”