As I write this column for the last time in 2025, I think it is fitting to ask Dietrich Theater Executive Director Erica Rogler for her perspective on the last year and her hope for 2026.

Her eyes lit up, and she immediately responded, “I am so grateful to our community. Can you believe that over 64,000 came to Dietrich movies, events, or classes in 2025? We at the theater feel so honored to be part of this community and look forward to bringing in even more events and classes that you have requested.”

Thank you, Erica, for all you and your team do to bring so many of all ages through our doors for entertainment, learning, and creating. It is amazing that the Dietrich Theater brings so many to Tunkhannock, a borough of a little over 1,700 residents.

I love to try new things, so I have asked Ronnie Harvey, our general manager and movie booker, to co-write the column with me. We can call it Live and Onscreen at the Dietrich. So watch for it coming up! Let us know what you think. I look forward to putting our news in a slightly different form, enabling you to get more information about happenings at the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater.

Have you made your New Year’s resolutions? If you made any that have to do with living a healthier lifestyle, the Dietrich can help. The Dietrich offers three different ways to practice yoga. Instructor Renea Egan offers Chair Yoga — in Person & Via Zoom Mondays and Fridays from 10 to 11:15 a.m., and it is free, because it is sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne and Wyoming Counties and the Wyoming County Community Health Care Foundation. Chair yoga has all of the benefits of yoga for those challenged by traditional yoga classes. Seated on a chair, you can strengthen your body, increase mobility, improve balance and flexibility, and experience a sense of well-being. For information, call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3.

Egan also teaches Simply Yoga, a safe Vinyasa style yoga practice on and off a mat, connecting breath and movement to create a peaceful state of mind. Simply Yoga is on Wednesdays from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and Fridays from 8:45 to 10 a.m. Call the number above to register.

Barbara Tierney teaches Mat and Chair Integrated Kundalini Yoga on Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Kundalini is considered to be the most comprehensive of yoga traditions, combining meditation, mantra, and physical exercises with breathing techniques. It is for everyone. I have practiced Kundalini with Barbara for about 13 years, and now I am very glad to practice it from a chair. Call the number above to register.

Maybe another resolution is to learn something new. How about trying Pottery and Sculpture with Steve Colley, on Wednesdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m.? My granddaughter took this class while she was here as a travel nurse and left with several pots to give as gifts to her sisters. She loved the atmosphere of meeting others and experimenting with a new art and skill.

And there are so many other ways to learn something new at the Dietrich: Quilters Meet-up, Writers Group and Veterans Connecting: Meet-up and Workshop.

To get the brochure of all classes and events in your mailbox, call the Dietrich at the number above.

I will be at the sneak preview of All Creatures Great and Small on Sunday, Jan. 4 at 3 p.m., a way to see scenes from the sixth season of the stories of a rural farm life in England and the veterinarians who take care of the animals, a series based on the beloved books. You are invited, too.

And watch for your next chance to see National Theatre Live and the Life of Pi on Sundays, Jan. 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Puppetry, magic, and storytelling right here at the Dietrich.

I have so much more to tell you about events and classes at the Dietrich. But look for the newsletter next week. It will even include Ronnie’s insights about the movies and so much more. In the meantime — See you at the Dietrich!