Abington Heights juniors Lilia Calvert and Nico Bustos each received all-state recognition from the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association for their roles in Lackawanna League Division 1 championships by the school’s girls and boys teams.

Calvert, who is already committed to play National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I soccer at Rutgers University, became the school’s career leader in goals and points. She surpassed 100 career goals along the way.

Abington Heights won its third straight division title, winning a playoff with Valley View after both went 11-1 and split their meetings. They were 17-2 overall, losing in the District 2 Class 3A semifinals.

Bustos, who has verbally committed to Division I Lehigh University, was one of seven defenders named to the boys team. Hel helped the Comets go 13-1 in the division and 17-4 overall with a third straight appearance in the district championship game.