The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team, coached by Abington Heights graduate Becky Burke, completed a perfect November by never trailing in a 74-46 romp over St. Bonaventure.

The Bulls, who have outscored opponents by a total of 184 points, improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2016.

The previous game, an 86-53 victory at Niagara, was the 150th win of the 34-year-old Burke’s coaching career.

“I feel so blessed and fortunate to have had the chance to coach so many great players in my career which has ultimately put me in this position,” Burke said, according to a story on the school’s athletic website. “I haven’t scored a single point or grabbed one rebound in these 150 wins, it’s all about them.

“I’m so appreciative of our current staff and all the hardworking, loyal people that I’ve been alongside in the past as well. It takes a village, and I’m grateful.”

Burke is in her third season at Buffalo where her team improved from three wins to 10 in the Mid-American Conference between her first two seasons. Last year’s team was picked to finish eighth in a preseason poll of coaches, wound up fourth in the regular season and advanced to the MAC Championship game on the way to 19 wins and a berth in the WNIT.

The Bulls were 12-16 in her first season.

In her previous stop, Burke’s University of South Carolina Upstate team posted 22 wins, its most since becoming a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I team.

Earlier, she started the program at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Arizona and led the University of Charleston in West Virginia to a Division II national tournament appearance.

Following a Class 4A State Player of the Year selection at Abington Heights, Burke went on to the University of Louisville where she started in the national championship game as a freshman.