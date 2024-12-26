Mason Whitney and Brian Heard won championships for Abington Heights in the Lackawanna League Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Wallenpaupack, repeating titles with victories over wrestlers from Honesdale.

Whitney claimed the 133-pound title by technical fall over Cole Lamberton, 16-1 in 3:31.

Heard shut out Duke Martin for an 11-0 major decision at 189.

The title was the fourth for Heard, the University of Pennsylvania commit who improved to 13-1 on the season and 137-22 for his career. He is also a three-time District 2 champion and was fifth in the state in Class 3A last season.

Heard needed less than two minutes of wrestling to reach the final. He pinned West Scranton’s Nicholas Fuchylo in 37 seconds and North Pocono’s Louis Antidormi in 1:08.

Whitney, a sophomore who was seventh in the state last season, improved to 14-0 with a similar effort. He pinned Elk Lake’s Derek Learn in 1:07 and North Pocono’s Merrick Young in 51 seconds. Whitney has five pins and six technical falls on the season.

Lamberton and Martin were among the six finalists, half of which won individual titles, while leading Honesdale to the team championship 212½-197½ over Wallenpaupack.

Abington Heights finished fifth with 146 points.

Lackawanna Trail was 12th with 44½ points.

Scranton Prep, led by Jake Barrett’s second-place finish at 139, was 13th out of 16 with 24½ points.

Barrett lost by technical fall, 17-0 in 4:57, to West Scranton’s Mark Rebmann.

Abington Heights had four wrestlers reach the consolation finals.

Jake Schiavone finished third at 121 pounds with a 7-0 decision over Blue Ridge’s Brice Woodruff.

J.J. Beck (127), Luke Evans (152) and Frank Scalpi (215) took fourth.

Keith Yusinki was fifth for the Comets at 172 and Adam Dickson placed sixth at 145.

Lackawanna Trail was led by Matthew Shafer, who took third at 107 with a pin of Scranton’s Daniel Gonzalez at 2:41 of the consolation final.

Carson Ware and Isaac Ryon were sixth at 160 and 172.