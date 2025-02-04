Two teams from Abington Heights and one from Lackawanna Trail are in contention for berths in the playoffs for an expanded Unified Champion Schools Northeast Region Bocce League.

Abington Heights Team 2 ended February with a 4-2 record while Abington Heights Team 1 (3-3) and Lackawanna Trail (4-4) were both at the .500 mark.

UCS, a Special Olympics program combining proportional numbers of athletes with and partners without intellectual and developmental disabilities, conducts league competition for high schools in the Northeast Region for bocce in the winter and track and field in the spring.

The Northeast Region Bocce League expanded from seven schools a year ago to 12 schools and 17 total teams this year. With that, the league split into two divisions.

Both Abington Heights teams and Lackawanna Trail compete in Division 1 with teams from Carbondale, Dallas, Lakeland and Mountain View. The top four in each division will advance to a one-day, eight-team tournament Feb. 18 at Lakeland.

The top two from there advance into state competition where a tournament win at Penn State Schuylkill would land a spot in the state finals at The Giant Center in Hershey.

Abington Heights conducted its first two home matches under new coach Debbie Musgrave in a three-day stretch late in January.

The Comets celebrated Senior Day with a sweep of Mountain View as Team 1 won by a 9-2 score and Team 2 won 9-4 in the Jan. 28 matches.

Two days later, the Abington Heights teams split with Lackawanna Trail.

Team 1 took the first five frames to open a seven-point lead on the way to a 7-2 victory.

Lackawanna Trail then defeated Abington Heights Team 2 by an 8-3 score.