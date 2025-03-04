The WPSD/Comets hybrid e-sports team capped its second consecutive unbeaten season with its second consecutive state esports title March 1.

The team combines students from the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf and the Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing with students from Abington Heights.

The team competes with New Jersey schools in their state championship. The live stream of the event was viewed by more than 2,000 people and produced by an all-girls media crew from Abington Heights.

The championship team consisted of Hailey Devlin, Shay Daniels, Trinity Carpenter, Jocelyn Gocek, Cadence Moore, Anna Ni and Ice Zeng.

The production crew was made up of Zorina Boersma, Jocelyn Gocek, Iris Grases, Ryan Mulligan, Michael Anne Osborn, Layla Weeks and Dannica Winnowich.