Rodman Azar (2) goes in strong for a Comets shot during their game against Wyoming Seminary, April 28.

Abington Heights Gavin Anders (6) takes a shot during their game against Wyoming Seminary.

Abington Heights Zach Magnotta (21) fights for the faceoff during their April 28, game against Wyoming Seminary.

Scranton Prep and Abington Heights will open the District 2 Class 2A boys lacrosse playoffs with home games and likely as the top two seeds, the positions they held down going into action May 6.

The Cavaliers finished second in the Wyoming Valley Conference at 11-1 and were 15-2 with one non-league game remaining.

Abington Heights went 9-3 in the WVC and was 12-4 overall heading into its final two games.

Brady Holmes scored four goals to lead Scranton Prep to a 12-9 victory on its home field when the two teams met April 25.

Mackey Lynett added three goals and two assists. Jack Rully, who had an assist, and Grady Toolan each scored twice.

Andrew Dempsey controlled 20 of 24 faceoffs and James Stallman made six saves.

Gavin Anders scored three goals to lead Abington Heights.

Evan Davis and Rodman Azar each added two goals and an assist.

Colton Naholnik made 18 saves for the Comets.

The loss was the last of three straight by Abington Heights, which bounced back with a 14-13 win over Wyoming Seminary and a 14-4 victory over Wilkes-Barre Area.

The win was the fifth straight for Scranton Prep, which had rolled over its previous four opponents by a total of 77-19.

WVC champion Delaware Valley handed Scranton Prep its only conference loss 12-5 April 30.

The Warriors broke away from what was a 6-5 game entering the fourth quarter.

Peyton LaRocco led Delaware Valley with four goals and two assists.

Lynett had a goal and two assists while Stallman made 13 saves for Scranton Prep.