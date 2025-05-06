S. ABINGTON TWP. — Car enthusiasts can enjoy cars of all makes and models at the Antique Automobile Club of America car show, set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 1, in the Abington Executive Park off Morgan Highway.

The event began when several founding members got together and decided to form the club in 1971 to preserve cars and share their history with others.

Neil Horvick is the club president and owns a 1935 Packard, 1939 Cadillac LaSalle, a 1938 DeSoto, 1948 Dodge Convertible etc.

In the past, he owned a 1976 Corvette, a 1995 Oldsmobile and a 1939 Chrysler.

“We’re hoping for 300 cars with a lot depending on the weather,” he said. “People bring all sorts of cars and makes and models. We get cars from the ’20s, ’30s, ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and all the way to modern cars. We also get modified cars that the owners changed … to meet their tastes performance-wise or looks-wise.”

Other officers of the club are Ben Groves, Ron Moore, Dan Shea, Jim Lyons and Jerry Ceasare.

Matt Whitaker is a club officer and will bring a 1947 Buike Roadmaster Convertible to the show.

“This car show is exciting for all of us in the car club,” he said. “We may bring cars that our parents used to drive, and the people at the show get to look at the cars, and it brings back a memory. They get to relive a memory when they were younger. We like to talk to people about how we restored the car. The car club tries to interact with the public as much as possible. The interaction with the public at the car show is what makes the event special.”

The event also includes a DJ playing ’50s and ’60s music, food vendors selling typical items such as hamburgers and hot dogs and an ice cream, truck, a 50/50 raffle, face painting for the children, gift baskets, giveaways, door prizes and vendors.

George Lear will bring a 1971 Chevrolet Cheville SS.

“I own this car currently as a tribute to my first car which was a 1070 Chevelle Malibu, I had a goal to get another Chevelle before I turned 50. I found the car in the winter of 2024 and made the purchase so I could enjoy it for the 2024 season. 2024 was the first year I participated in the Scranton Region AACA car club show as a presenter. I have been a spectator at the show for many years and dreamed of owning a car to bring to the show. The car show showcases the local car club community in a great venue. The environment allows a relaxed feel where you can talk to other car enthusiasts and share stories that welcome the community.”

There are 60 trophies picked by the judges for such things as nice restoration, rarity, appealing late model or muscle car etc. Additional trophies are awarded for hard luck — maybe breaking down on the way to the show, longest distance driven. Best in show is picked by the club president. There is also an early Ford award and a Chrysler award.

“The members, including me, like to share the cars and their stories with people. Most attendees are too young to have seen many of the makes and models, and we’re happy to share the history of these automobiles and some of our experiences with them. Many of us let the people sit in our cars and experience what it is to get a sense of the progression of automobile engineering and design. To me, the vintage cars are a part of history, and they are aesthetically beautiful, so I like to share the experience, “said Horvick.

Proceeds from the car show benefit Allied Services and Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.