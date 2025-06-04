SCRANTON — Diva Productions will present “Mothers and Sons,” a popular Broadway play that ran for 104 performances and was nominated the 2014 Tony Award for Best Play.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. June 13, 14, 20 and 21 and at 2 p.m. June 15 and 22 at the Olde Brick Theatre.

Written by playwright Terrence McNally, this play portrays a 60-something-year-old woman named Katherine Gerard, whose son, Andre, has died from AIDS 20 years earlier. Stricken with grief, she pays an unexpected visit to her late son’s (Andre) partner, who is now married to another man and has a young son.

“She’s a very complex character,” said Poshi Walker, who plays the mourning mother. “At times, you might feel sympathy for her. At times, you’re gonna hate her.”

Walker finds playing Katherine to be incredibly challenging but she is extremely honored to be in the show.

“I’m enjoying every moment of it, but I also feel like it’s a mission,” she said. “I’m hoping that there are people who come see the show and find not only laughter and thoughtfulness but also perhaps some feeling for some people.

Walker said that the play has both comedic moments and dramatic moments.

“In my opinion, I feel the play ends in a very hopeful note,” she said.

Another of the actors, Brad Vile, portrays Cal Porter, a 40-something gay man whom Katherine visits in his New City apartment. After eight years of losing his lover Andre, Cal met and married Will Ogden, his husband fifteen years his junior. Their love and marriage is quite strong but their age difference has shaped them to have different perspectives about gay men and relationships. When Katherine shows up at his door, he begins to relive the feelings of disapproval and shame that he felt during his relationship with Andre. Even though he has been married to Will for eleven years, he still deals with the loss of Andre.

“I think Cal is as surprised as anyone else at his ability to grow and thrive as a gay man,” said Vile. “Coming of age in a time when AIDS was destroying and vilifying gay men, the struggle for self-acceptance was immensely difficult. I believe he has some hints of survivor’s guilt and perhaps feels he should not deserve to be happy in his marriage when so many others he knew never had the opportunity. He is a devoted father and husband who I believe has found strength in his love for his family, yet is still not fully relieved of his trauma. I am simply loving this opportunity to play Cal! As a gay, married man myself, I cannot express how refreshing it is to play a healthy, gay role in a truly functional relationship. I’ve played several gay characters in my life; many of which were the stereotypical, silly-queer archetype. And I think we’re past this image being the primary representation of LGBTQ+ people. This play recognizes that and makes Cal and Will real persons with a real bond and real senses of humor between them. ‘Mothers and Sons’ and Cal are forms of representation that I did not see in any sort of media when I was young. I’m proud to be a part of it!”

Actor Seth Golden plays Will, who is a novelist and stay-at-home dad to his eight-year-old son Cal. Will has been born of the first generation, in which gay men having a family is possible and accepted.

“I am thrilled to be able to play this part,” said Seth. “I am not just playing a gay man, I am playing a human being, who just wants to have a happy and fulfilled life with his family. I believe that is universal. Everyone can identify with that. It’s much easier to help and love one another, than to hate and tear each other down.”

The play is directed by David Hunisch. He read the play years ago and found it interesting, well-written, and powerful.