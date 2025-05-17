Liam Farrell (left) and Brady Comstock won the District 2 Class 3A doubles title in an all-Abington Heights final, defeating teammates William Arp and Domenic Peters 7-6 (4), 6-3.

CLARKS SUMMIT — New partner? No problem for Wyoming Seminary’s Billy Hall on his quest to repeat as a district doubles champion.

Hall and Stefan Zecar blew through the District 2 Class 2A field, defeating Holy Redeemer’s team of Frank Klimovitz and Jaden White 6-1, 6-1 in the championship match on Friday to bring the doubles titles back to Wyoming Seminary.

The duo of Hall and Zecar, who spent the season as the No. 1 and No. 2 singles players for the Blue Knights, didn’t drop a set across four tournament victories.

They defeated Holy Cross’s Alex Harrison and Ray Zhang 6-4, 6-4 in the semis earlier Friday before defeating the Redeemer duo to win the gold.

“I think we played amazing, playing with Stefan is so easy,” Hall said. “I think we work very well together and we played very well.”

It’s the second gold medal win of this year’s district cycle for Wyoming Seminary after the Blue Knights won the team title in Class 2A last week.

Zecar shined in his match in the team final with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Scranton Prep’s Tony Nguyen, and showed no signs of slowing down or missing a beat transitioning to doubles competition.

“We’ve been practicing for so long to be prepared for this,” Zecar said. “We have good chemistry.”

It was a similar scenario on the other side of the net for Holy Redeemer; Klimovitz and Hall faced off last year in the doubles final but just like Hall was returning with a new partner, so was Klimovitz.

Klimovitz and White knocked off the second-seeded Wyoming Area team of Luca Argenio and Christian Abromovage in the semifinals, winning in straight sets to set up a school rematch in the district finals.

There, though some new faces entered the picture, the result remained the same for Wyoming Seminary.

Hall and Zecar’s first round match in the PIAA Class 2A doubles tournament will be on May 23 at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Comstock and Farrell win Class 3A title in all-Abington Heights final

For the fourth straight year, the last two teams standing in the District 2 Class 3A doubles field both wore the blue and white colors of Abington Heights.

After coming up short in a three-setter last season, the team of Brady Comstock and Liam Farrell would not be denied this year.

Comstock and Farrell defeated their Comets teammates and defending champs William Arp and Domenic Peters 7-6 (4), 6-3 to win the district championship.

“It feels fulfilling, all the hard work we’ve put in over the last two years paying off,” Comstock said.

Abington Heights completed a sweep of the district gold medals with Comstock and Farrell’s win, following the team championship and Praneel Mallaiah’s singles championship last week (also in an all-Abington final).

Both Abington Heights team were able to reach the final in short order, Comstock and Farrell taking down Crestwood’s duo of Tommy Biscotti and Sean Rossi while the Arp/Peters duo defeated Nathaniel Carso and Alex Mullen of Delaware Valley.

This set the stage for a rematch between Comstock and Farrell, the No. 1 doubles team for Abington Heights, and two of the team’s top three singles players in Arp and Peters.

Comstock and Farrell were able to win an incredibly tight first set that went all the way to a tiebreak, then slammed the door shut with a 6-3 win in the second set to clinch the match.

The win marked a fifth straight doubles championship for Abington Heights to go along with the program’s 12 straight team titles.

District 2 Class 2A Boys Tennis Doubles Championships

Semifinals — Billy Hall/Stefan Zecar (SEM) def. Alex Harrison/Ray Zhang 6-4, 6-4; Frank Klimovitz/Jaden White (HR) def. Luca Argenio/Christian Abromovage 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Finals — Hall/Zecar def. Klimovitz/White 6-1, 6-1.

District 2 Class 3A Boys Tennis Doubles Championships

Semifinals — William Arp/Domenic Peters (AH) def. Alex Mullen/Nathaniel Carso 6-2, 6-2; Brady Comstock/Liam Farrell (AH) def. Tommy Biscotti/Sean Rossi 6-1, 6-0.

Finals — Comstock/Farrell def. Arp/Peters 7-6 (4), 6-3.