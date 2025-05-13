SCRANTON — D.J. Rogers sprinted the title in the 200-meter dash and ran a leg of the winning 400 relay Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium to lead the Abington Heights boys to the Class 3A team title in the Robert Spagna Lackawanna Track Conference Championship meet.

Rogers won the 200 by three-quarters of a second in 22.09.

“I worked hard for this,” Rogers said. “This was my main event going into this season. I’m surprised that I ran that time that I did today, but I’m ready for districts.

“I’m ready to keep pushing. I’m ready to go to states for this.”

The Comets will be pursuing state berths when they compete in the District 2 Championships Monday and Tuesday, back at Memorial Stadium.

Rogers was also part of a strong relay effort in which the Comets had two first-place and one third-place finish. He helped the 400 relay team win in 43.64 and the 1600 team finish third in 3:27.47.

Abington Heights beat out Wallenpaupack 69-59 to finish on top of the team standings.

The relays were part of the overall strength that allowed the Comets to claim the title despite having just one first-place finish in the other 15 events.

“Our team is good in just about every event,” Rogers said. “We’re all getting PRs; records are being broken at our school.

“Winning this meet shows that we’re a really good team. We know how to work hard and work together.”

Dylan Jaramillo was also on both the 400 and 1600 relays. Hamza Mirza ran a leg for the 3200 relay team, which won in 8:29.52, and was also part of the third-place finish. William Regan and Lukas Ruane were others on the 400 team; Joseph Grad, Jack Shoemaker and Liam Peoples contributed to the 3200 win; and Joseph Pivirotto was on the 1600.

Abington Heights scored in all three throws.

Carter Plantz took second in the discus with 151-5 and was fourth in the shot put. Derek Williams claimed bronze with a javelin throw of 147-10.

Jaramillo added a fourth in the long jump.

Pivirotto, in the 400, and Timothy Fogley, in the 3200, were sixth.

John Farrell placed seventh in the 300 hurdles and Shoemaker was eighth in the 3200.

Lackawanna Trail’s Avery Ronchi and Scranton Prep’s Vincent O’Malley took gold at their strongest distances and squared off in between.

Ronchi won the 3200 in 9:47 and was second in the 1600 in 4:30.45, finishing less than a second ahead of third-place O’Malley, who won the 800 with a time of 2:04.58.

Scranton Prep also got fourth-place finishes from Austin Burke in the pole vault and Anthony De Los Santos in the discus. The 3200 relay team was fifth and Sam Ware took sixth in the javelin.