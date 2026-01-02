Hadley Pallman completed the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.25 Dec. 15 to set an Abington Heights girls swimming school record during a 120-55 romp over visiting Wallenpaupack in a Lackawanna League meet.

Pallman’s record-setting effort was part of a performance in which she won two individual and two relay events.

Abington Heights and Scranton Prep joined Delaware Valley and Elk Lake in all going 2-0 in both boys and girls league meets during December. They return to action during January in four-way ties at the top of each set of league standings.

Abington Heights, which is scheduled to return Jan. 8 at home against West Scranton, routed Holy Cross 113-17 in its other girls meet. The Comets defeated Wallenpaupack 134-45 and Holy Cross 136-32 in boys meets.

Scranton Prep was similarly dominant.

The Classics won their girls meets 118-19 over Valley View and 100-21 over Holy Cross. The Cavaliers won the boys meets 111-13 over Valley View and 94-37 over Holy Cross.

Scranton Prep is scheduled to host Abington Heights Dec. 29 in a 6 p.m. meet at the University of Scranton.