Morgan Davis scored her fourth goal of the game as Abington Heights escaped its most serious challenge of the season to remain unbeaten and capture its second straight District 2 Class 2A girls lacrosse championship with Thursday’s 11-10 overtime victory over visiting Crestwood.

Abington Heights led 11-9 late, but Jackie Gallagher scored for Crestwood with 3:51 remaining, then Gia Caporuscio forced overtime by scoring with nine seconds left.

Allie Rothenberger matched Davis with four goals and an assist and also helped set up the game-winner.

Davis worked her way in front and whipped an overhand shot to beat the goalie low.

Sadie Gilbert scored twice.

Olivia Kim added a goal and three assists. Brielle Elwell had a goal. Laurie Bartell had two assists.

Caporuscio finished with four goals and an assist for Crestwood (16-4) while Hannah Ziegler had three goals and three assists. Gallagher scored twice.

Abington Heights improved to 20-0 and earned a home game when the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament begins June 3. The Lady Comets will be seeking their first state tournament win ever.

Abington Heights 12, North Pocono 4

Davis scored four goals and assisted on three May 15 when Abington Heights defeated visiting North Pocono in the semifinals.

Abington Heights 16, Holy Redeemer 3

Sadie Gilbert and Morgan Davis scored four goals each to lead Abington Heights to an easy win in the May 15 playoff opener.

Crestwood 18, Scranton Prep 5

Gia Caporuscio reached 200 points for her career while helping Crestwood to the quarterfinal win May 15.

Hannah Ziegler, who had two assists, and Caporuscio each scored four times. Jordan Andrews had three goals and four assists.

McKenna Tollas scored three goals for Scranton Prep. Summer Larabee had the other two goals, Claire McGrath had two assists and Skyline Kane made seven saves.

The Classics finished 9-8.