Scranton Prep’s Akhilesh Velaga went 3-1 Friday and Saturday at the Hershey Indoor Racquet club to capture the bronze medal in Class 2A singles at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Tennis Championships.

Velaga won his first two matches, lost in the semifinals, then won the third-place match over District 11 champion Deven Pandey from Saucon Valley 6-1, 7-5.

The District 2 champion rolled into the semifinals.

Velaga swept District 6 champion Nilesh Singh from Richland 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, then topped District 10 champion Gavin Ferretti from Erie Cathedral Prep 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Samir Roberts-Mouzon, the District 12 champion from Carver Engineering & Science in Philadelphia, rallied to defeat Velaga 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Both Abington Heights entries lost in the first round in Class 3A.

Lower Merion’s Nathan Dolgushev-Charlie Bittinger defeated Brady Comstock-Liam Farrell 6-1, 6-2 in doubles.

Conestoga’s Michael Gago topped Praneel Mallaiah 6-0, 6-1 in singles.