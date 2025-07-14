GLENBURN — Abington matched Greater Wyoming Area’s four-run, fifth-inning rally with one of its own Sunday afternoon.

David Kalechitz closed the scoring with a game-winning, three-run double that allowed the hosts to end the season for District 31 champion GWA with a 7-4 victory in the first elimination bracket game of the Section 5 Minor Little League Baseball Tournament.

GWA managed just one hit in 4 2/3 innings against starter Noah Troy, but the game changed immediately when Abington went to its bullpen.

Five straight two-out singles turned a shutout into a 4-3 lead for GWA.

“We battled, that’s what I’m most proud of the boys for,” GWA manager Frank Ramiza said.

Bryan Pikas started things with a single through the left side.

Dom Giordano followed with another single to left field.

Carter Pacchioni’s single broke the shutout and a throwing error put two runners in scoring position. Tommy Lazar provided the fourth straight hit to left field for another run.

Franco Cavalieri’s single to center accounted for the tie and an error in the outfield allowed Lazar to come in with the go-ahead run.

GWA, however, was unable to hold the lead. It lost for the second straight day and became the first team eliminated from the four-team event.

The first four Abington batters drew walks off two GWA pitchers, creating a tie and loading the bases.

One out later, Kalechitz ripped a line drive through the gap in right-center field, clearing the bases.

“David’s been just a tremendous player for us all year,” Abington manager Justin Tunis said. “There have been times when the ball has been put in his hands whether he’s on the mound or at the plate and he’s always come through for us.”

GWA escaped further damage with an inning-ending double play and brought the tying run back to the plate in the sixth before its season ended.

Abington 7, Greater Wyoming Area 4

Greater Wyo. Area`AB`R`H`BI

Johnson cf`3`0`0`0

Bauman c`2`0`0`0

CCavalieri p-1b`3`0`1`0

Ramiza 3b`2`0`0`0

Giordano p`2`0`1`0

Pikas rf`2`1`1`0

Pacchioni lf`2`1`1`1

Mazar 2b`2`1`1`1

FCavalieri eh`1`0`1`1

Wolfe eh-p`2`0`0`0

McKernan eh`2`0`0`0

Carroll ss-p`2`0`1`0

Totals`25`4`7`3

Abington`AB`R`H`BI

Keeler c`1`1`0`1

Mitchell 3b`3`0`0`0

Kalechitz rf`2`1`2`3

Deschaine ss`1`0`0`0

Schoenberg 1b`3`0`0`0

Troy p`2`1`1`0

Tunis 2b`1`1`1`0

Karam eh`1`0`0`1

McCormack eh`2`0`1`1

Walsh eh`1`1`0`0

Armezzani cf`1`1`0`0

Strauch lf-p`1`1`0`0

Totals`19`7`5`6

Greater Wyo. Area` `000`040 — 4

Abington` `020`14x — 7

2B – Ccavalieri, Troy, McCormack, Kalichitz.

Greater Wyo. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

CCavalieri`3.2`4`3`3`4`5

Wolfe (L)`0.1`0`2`2`3`1

Carroll`1.0`1`2`2`3`1

Abington`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Troy`4.2`1`0`0`0`1

Strauch`0.1`5`4`3`0`0

Tunis`1`1`0`0`1`0