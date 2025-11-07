The Abington Heights soccer teams will play in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association doubleheader Saturday after both advanced to the state quarterfinals with first-round victories Tuesday night.

The Lady Comets (19-2-1) will play District 1 champion Radnor (18-4) at 2 p.m. at Lehighton. The Comets (21-1) will face District 11 champion Blue Mountain (20-3) at 4 p.m.

Radnor defeated Susquehannock and Blue Mountain beat Franklin Towne Center from Philadelphia 2-1 Tuesday.

Both Abington Heights teams are Lackawanna League Division 1 champions and champions of District 2 Class 3A, the classification in which they compete in state play.

Abington Heights girls 6, Shikellamy 0

Lilia Calvert had a hand in every goal as the Lady Comets won on the road over the District 4 champs.

Calvert had four goals and two assists.

Abington Heights scored four times in the first half.

Allison Stanton scored twice.

Allie Rothenberger had an assist.

Shikellamy finished 18-3.

Abington Heights boys 5, Selinsgrove 0

Jack Leuthe, who also had two assists, and Joey Pivorotto each scored twice to lead the Comets to the home-field victory.

Leuthe opened the scoring on a rebound of a Pivorotto shot, then angled a pass to get Pivorotto behind the defense at close range for the second goal.

Nico Bustos also scored and Pivorotto added his second goal for a 4-0 lead at halftime.