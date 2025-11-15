Abington Heights Nico Bustos soars to put a header into the net for the Comets’ second goal of the day.

Abington Heights goalkeeper Billy Johnson goes up and grabs a Conrad Weiser corner kick during the Comets’ state championship game.

MANCHESTER — Abington Heights went into halftime of Saturday morning’s state championship game holding off increasing pressure from Conrad Weiser.

Joey Pivirotto made sure the Comets came flying out of the break with the turnaround they needed to produce the first Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association title in the history of their boys’ soccer program.

Pivirotto scored the game-winner, and Nico Bustos played a significant role in securing the win with both an increased defensive emphasis and an insurance goal, as the Comets topped the Scouts 2-0 in the Class 3A final at Northeastern York High School.

Abington Heights managed just one first-half shot, but scored on its first two second-half shots.

“We were just trying to weather the storm and get to the half and regroup and get everyone situated and squared away,” Abington Heights coach Frank Dyska said.

Pivirotto changed that with three actions, all in a matter of seconds, to break the tie 2:49 into the second half.

First, Pivirotto pounced on a weak, errant pass in the middle of the field nearly 50 yards from the goal.

Then, he added the footwork to get away from three Scouts, two of whom were just steps away when Pivirotto gained control.

As Pivirotto dribbled into space on his left, he did not waste time. He ripped a vicious, left-footed shot that rendered Conrad Weiser goalie Dan Heil helpless.

“Getting past those two defenders was the most important,” Pivirotto said. “Getting to the ball was really not that difficult. I knew I had to get to that ball.

“One touch to me, two defenders, then kind of an explosive step to get around them. To me, it seemed like somebody might have tripped and fallen and ended up on the ground. I said to myself, ‘This is my chance, I just have to put it on target. ’”

Pivirotto, who Dyska said has been playing through a hip flexor injury, did that and with authority.

“Joey’s done that a bunch this year where he kind of comes out on fire right after the half,” Dyska said.

There were still some anxious moments as the teams worked up and down the field, creating promising runs even when they did not result in shots.

Abington Heights center back James Mitchell went to the sideline with a yellow card with 32:36 left, and Dyska adjusted.

Pivirotto and Bustos have been the team’s top two scorers all season and had both scored in six of the seven postseason games, with the only exception being the state 1-0 quarterfinal victory over Blue Mountain when Bustos had the only goal in overtime.

With the state title on the line, Dyska provided a sneak preview of Bustos’ future, moving him to the position he has played in travel ball and has been recruited to play on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I level at Lehigh University.

Bustos went to center back for the rest of the game, helping the Comets turn away many threats and counter the slick ball-handling skills of Abu Barrie.

“My whole club career since about 2021, I’ve been a center back,” said Bustos, a midfielder for the Comets who was making just his second appearance of the high school season there. “Center back is my natural position. I was comfortable with it, and I knew as soon as I went back and we got the other goal, we would win.”

Bustos provided that other goal with one of his brief remaining forays into the offensive half of the field.

Tanner Shane took the ball toward the right corner with just under 18 minutes left and drew a hard foul by Conrad Weiser.

As Mitchell set up for a direct kick from the right side, Bustos came charging upfield, getting into position to one-time a header into the goal with 17:18 left.

“I know how James hits the ball,” Bustos said. “I knew he was going to float it in a little bit. That’s one of my favorite goals to score. I’ve done it countless times off a little floater.

“As soon as I hit it, I didn’t even see it, but I knew it was going in the back of the net.”

The Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 3A champion Comets (24-1) held on from there to win the school’s first state championship since a Class 5A title by the boys basketball team in 2019. It was also the first soccer title by a District 2 school since the Mountain View boys in Class A in 2012.

Conrad Weiser (24-1-1) finished with a 12-7 lead in shots and a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Billy Johnson made seven saves in the shutout, while Heil had just two for the District 3 champions.