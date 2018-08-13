Lackawanna College team joins National Association of Collegiate Esports

SCRANTON — The Lackawanna College Esports program announced it has become a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE).

NACE is a member-driven organization that focuses on the positive development of esports programs at the collegiate level, and advocates for members to create varsity programs that include scholarships for its participants and a strong institutional commitment to the sport. NACE is the only association of college and university sponsored esports programs that promotes the education and development of students through intercollegiate esports.

The Lackawanna College Esports team will compete in the 2018-2019 academic year and is actively recruiting athletes for the inaugural team. The Falcons will initially compete in Overwatch, League of Legends and Rocket League. Athletic scholarships will be available for new students who meet minimum eligibility standards.

For more information, visit lackawanna.edu/esports.