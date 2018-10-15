H.S. sports roundup: Abington Heights cross country teams go 3-0 at meet

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Comets earn three wins

Abington Heights defeated Susquehanna, 18-45, Lackawanna Trail, 15-50, and Mountain View, 15-47, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Oct. 9. Ethan Mattox placed first in 18:29, Ryan Siebecker finished second in 18:35, Stephen Haggerty was sixth in 19:15, Gavin Ross placed eighth in 19:42, Damon Martin finished ninth in 19:47, Sloan Seid was 16th in 20:15 and Sam Traweek placed 18th in 20:36.

Lions drop three matches

Lackawanna Trail was defeated by Abington Heights, 50-15, Valley View, 50-15, and North Pocono, 43-17, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Oct. 9. JJ Sharpe placed 40th in 21:58, Cole Henry finished 53rd in 22:56, Michael Measley was 54th in 22:56, Michael Blaum placed 55th in 23:01, Alec Jones finished 59th in 23:34, Jared Klepadlo was 61st in 23:40 and Nick Maskaly was 67th in 24:25.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTY

Lady Comets sweep meet

Abington Heights defeated Susquehanna, 15-50, Lackawanna Trail, 18-43, and Lakeland, 21-38, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Oct. 9. Abby Marion placed first in 22:06, Hannah Hughes finished fifth in 22:36, Sarah Bath was eighth in 23:00, Modupe Osuntokun placed 11th in 23:20, Allison Dammer finished 16th in 23:54, Ellie Saunders was 19th in 24:26 and Kristin Lipkus placed 22nd in 25:18.

Lady Lions swept at meet

Lackawanna Trail was defeated by Abington Heights, 43-18, Valley View, 45-16, and North Pocono, 32-27, in a Lackawanna League cluster meet Oct. 9. Madi Swanchak placed 10th in 23:17 and Tori James finished 14th in 23:51 for the Lady Lions.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lady Rangers blank Lady Lions

Northwest Area defeated Lackawanna Trail, 2-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Div. 2 game Oct. 13. Lilly Rejrat made seven saves for Trail.

Lady Lions, Lady Bulldogs play to tie

Lackawanna Trail and Berwick tied, 1-1, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Div. 2 game Oct. 12. Liz Litwin scored for Trail.

Lady Mounts top Lady Comets

Dallas defeated Abington Heights, 3-1, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Div. 1 game Oct. 11. Ellie Smith scored the Lady Comets’ goal off an assist from Shaelyn Kobrynich. Makenna Thorpe made 11 saves.

Lady Lions shut out Lady Tigers

Lackawanna Trail defeated Tunkhannock, 5-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Div. 2 game Oct. 10. Paige Hyde scored scored two goals to lead Trail. Belle Coleman, Jordan Spencer and Rachael Beemer each scored a goal. Alyssa Fowler had two assists and Morgan Faist had one. Lilly Rejrat made two saves.

Lady Spartans blank Lady Comets

Wyoming Valley West defeated Abington Heights, 5-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Div. 1 game Oct. 9. Makenna Thorpe made 13 saves for the Lady Comets.

BOYS GOLF

Mountaineers down Comets

Dallas defeated Abington Heights, 298-302, to win the District 2 Class 3A team championship Oct. 8 at Fox Hill Country Club. Troy Kelleher fired a 69, Nick Sebastianelli carded a 76, Connor Kelleher fired a 78, and Dan Flickinger and Will Brown each shot 79 for the Comets.

BOYS SOCCER

Comets, Cougars tie

Abington Heights and Valley View played to a 0-0 tie during a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Oct. 10.

Comets shut out Hornets

Abington Heights defeated Honesdale, 2-0, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Oct. 9. Luke Abdalla and Christian Ragnacci scored goals and Anthony Lionetti posted a shutout that included a save on a penalty shot.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lady Comets blank Lady Trojans

Abington Heights defeated North Pocono, 4-0, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Oct. 9. Morghan Stiles scored three goals and Lauren Lefchak added another for the Lady Comets. Maddie Lucas and Allison Murray each had an assist, and Abbey Steenback made three saves.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lady Lions blank Lady Warriors

Lackawanna Trail defeated Elk Lake, 3-0, in a Lackawanna League match Oct. 11. Ashtyn Mecca had 12 kills, nine assists and three aces; Abby Wilson had seven service points, four kills and three aces; and Katelin Walton had 13 digs and three service points for Trail.

Lady Comets clip Lady Meteors

Abington Heights defeated Montrose, 3-1 (26-28, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17), in a Lackawanna League match Oct. 11. The Lady Comets were led by Kaelee Whipple (four aces, nine kills, two blocks), Adele Hollander (five aces, two assists, 12 digs), Gianna Toth (three aces, 28 assists), Victoria Cole (one ace, eight kills, four digs), Sean Sullivan (two aces, one assist, 10 digs and Elif Onat (seven kills, two digs).

Lady Wildcats sweep Lady Lions

Western Wayne defeated Lackawanna Trail, 3-0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-9), in a Lackawanna League match Oct. 9. Katelin Walton had 11 digs and Abby Wilson had five kills and four assists for Trail.

Lady Bucks blank Lady Comets

Dunmore defeated Abington Heights, 3-0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-17), in a Lackawanna League match Oct. 8. The Lady Comets were led by Sophia Foster (three kills), Adele Hollander (two kills, one dig, one ace) and Kylie Augis (one kill, one dig, one block).

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_runners-2365067_960_720-1.jpg

Staff Report

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.