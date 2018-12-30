CLARKS SUMMIT — The Future Comets Football Camp was held July 15 at Comets Stadium (“The Pit”). Current and former members of the Abington Heights football team volunteer as camp instructors. The camp, which is non-contact, focuses on providing an enjoyable football experience for each participant while also teaching basic offensive and defensive fundamentals and techniques.

Submitted photos

Adrian Brunori, center, a former Abington Heights football player and current graduate assistant football coach at Coastal Carolina University spoke to participants during the Future Comets Football Camp July 15 at The Pit.