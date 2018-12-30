TAYLOR — Stroudsburg used its suffocating defense to jump out to a big early lead and the Mountaineers easily handled Lackawanna Trail, 66-51, in the consolation game of the Taylor Lions boys basketball tournament Dec. 29 at Riverside High School.

The Mountaineers forced Trail into 13 first-quarter turnovers while building a 35-11 lead.

“Our goal, knowing the pressure they were going to put on us, was to just play hard,” Lackawanna Trail head coach Christian Sunseri said. “We had some hiccups in the beginning and build ourselves a big hole.”

Richard Helbing and Zach Stec each scored four points for the Lions in the first quarter.

Stec, who finished with a team-high 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, scored seven in the second quarter.

Nico Berrios scored eight of his 10 points in the second half for Trail.

Stroudsburg (4-5) was led by Del’Ron Card who finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. Gerard Richburg chipped in with 21 points, seven steals and three assists, and Walter Dennis scored 10.

Despite some struggles during the exhibition part of the season, Sunseri is optimistic about the direction his team is heading.

“Two wins is better,” Sunseri said. “Last year, we didn’t win any before league play. I think we’re coming along and we’re starting to get all the pieces working at the right time.”

Lackawanna Trail (2-6) will begin Lackawanna League Division 4 play by hosting Elk Lake at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 2.

“I think we’ll be more competitive in league play, but we have to play hard the whole game,” Sunseri said.

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com