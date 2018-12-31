Four Lackawanna Trail football players named to Class A All-State team

Abington Journal file photo Lackawanna Trail’s Ray Melnikoff makes it through the Tri-Valley defence during a PIAA Class A football first-round game in Scranton. - Abington Journal file photo Brim - Abington Journal file photo Lackawanna Trail senior Zac Cost was a key contributor as a tight end and defensive end during his career. - Abington Journal file photo Lackawanna Trail quarterback Nathan Rolka finds an opening in the Farrell defense to rush for yardage during the PIAA State Championship game at Hersheypark Stadium. - -

CLINTON TWP. — Four members of the Lackawanna Trail football team were rewarded, following the winningest season is school history, with nods on the 2018 Pennsylvania Football Writers Class A All-State Team.

Senior Zac Cost, who was selected as a defensive end, also made contributions as a tight end and punter for the Lions.

”He’s been a great player for us and a three-year starter on both sides of the ball,” Lackawanna Trail head coach Steve Jervis said. “He was a phenomenal punter, as well. Defensively, the difference this year was that he was big and strong enough to hold his ground and not get moved, but also athletic enough to be able to make plays in space.

“He really had the uncanny ability to come up with a big play just when we needed it.”

Sophomore Ray Melnikoff was selected as a running back.

“We’ve had some very good players, but we’ve never had an all-state kid as a sophomore,” Jervis said. “That really says a lot about Ray and the unbelievable year he had.

“He carries on the physicality that we look for and one of his best attributes is his balance. He’s able to take on getting hit and not go down. He has unlimited potential.”

Senior Jacob Brim was selected as an offensive lineman.

“I think what stood out about Jacob was that he really did a good job running and hitting,” Jervis said. “It’s a critical to be able to do both to be a good Wing-T guard. Some offensive linemen move well and some are very physical, but Jacob has a great combination of both.”

Senior Nate Rolka, who will play baseball at the University of Delaware, was selected as an athlete.

Rolka was a four-year starter at quarterback and saw significant time as a defensive end this season. He has also served as a kicker throughout his time with the Lions.

“I just can’t say enough about Nathan,” Jervis said. “He won 37 games for us which was quite an accomplishment. We always talk about what the best statistic is for a quarterback and, above everything else, it’s the ability to win, and Nate’s a winner.

“It’s going to be really weird calling plays next year without having number 17 on the field.”

Rolka play on defensive this season helped make that unit even more effective.

“The last couple years, we used Nate sparingly as a runner and sparingly on defense,” Jervis said. “This year, his college choice had been made and he knew where he was going, so we were full speed ahead. We wanted to use him as much as we could because he’s more than just a quarterback, he’s a great all-around football player and one of the best kickers we’ve ever had.”

Lackawanna Trail won a school-record 14 games this past season, before falling to Farrell in the state championship game.

“We had our first all-state kid at Lackawanna Trail in a while last year with Shawn Jones,” Jervis said. “And now having four more kids kind of puts the icing on the cake for 2018. There were all very deserving and I think it’s a year that will go down in Lackawanna Trail football history.”

